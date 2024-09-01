Drones attacked DRES in the Moscow and Tver regions of the Russian Federation — video

The Russians announced a drone attack on a power plant in the city of Kashira in the Moscow region and in the Tver region.

What is known about drone attacks on power plants in the Russian Federation

As noted, in the city of Kashira, Moscow region, drones attacked the DRES (state regional power plant).

The Russians said that three drones allegedly tried to attack the Kashirsk DRES, but were allegedly shot down on approach.

Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were shut down due to the drone attack. In particular, 43 planes landed at reserve airfields.

The Russians also said that the local power plant in the city of Konakovo , as well as the gas distribution network located a few kilometers from it, were under attack in the Tver region.

According to preliminary data, five drones were allegedly destroyed in the Konakovo area. However, it is known that a serious fire broke out at the DRES in the Tver region.

The consequences of drone attacks on DRES in the Tver region of the Russian Federation began to appear online.

Drones attacked a refinery in Moscow

On September 1, the mayor of Moscow, Serhii Sobyanin, said that UAVs tried to attack the Moscow Oil Refinery.

A drone was shot down in the area of the MNPZ. There are no injuries or victims, there is no threat to the work of the refinery. Share

Instead, videos of a large-scale fire at the Moscow Refinery appear on the Internet.

The Russians have already reported that on the night of September 1, their regions were attacked by 158 aircraft-type UAVs.

At night, 46 UAVs were "destroyed and intercepted" over the territory of the Kursk region, 34 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 28 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 14 over the territory of the Belgorod region, eight over the territory of the Ryazan region, two over Moscow, seven over the Moscow region, five over the territory of the Kaluga region, four over the territory of the Lipetsk region, three over the territory of the Tula region.

Two more UAVs were allegedly shot down over the territories of Tambov and Smolensk regions, one each over the territories of Oryol, Tver and Ivanovo regions.