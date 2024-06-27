The Russians said that the drone allegedly crashed into a factory for the production of aviation fuel in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about blasts in the Russian Tver?

Residents claim that it fell on a plant to produce aviation fuel. The published videos show the moment of the explosion.

There was no official statement from the authorities in this regard.

Later, it became known that four drones attacked the plant in the Tver region. At the plant, the pipeline, roof, and building of one of the workshops were damaged. There were no injuries, and all employees were evacuated.

OJSC "ROZ" is one of the largest chemical factories in the Tver region. It produces more than 40 products for various purposes.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that air defence allegedly destroyed 4 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Tver region, two drones over the Moskva region and one drone over the Belgorod region.

Attacks on Russian refineries

We will remind, on the night of June 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine delivered a powerful blow to Russian oil refineries. Four refineries were attacked — Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodarsky and Astrakhansky.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders attacked radar stations and radar intelligence centres of Russian troops in Crimea and the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Also, last night in the Krasnodar region, the storage and training sites of "Shaheds" were hit. Defence forces of Ukraine attacked training buildings and control points of enemy drones.