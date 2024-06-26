Russia's authority complains about drone attack in Smolensk region

In the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation, on the night of June 26, forces and means of air defense were working due to an alleged attack by drones.

Russia reported about an alleged attack by drones on military facilities

The Russian authorities traditionally report on the repulse of an air attack.

Allegedly, the targets of the drones were military facilities in the region.

The governor of the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, and the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced the so-called "drone attack".

The report of the agency of the aggressor country claims the alleged destruction of two aircraft-type drones over the territory of the Smolensk region using air defence.

Russian Ministry of Defence

Meanwhile, the governor of the region said that the region was already attacked by two drones around 04:00 local time.

The enemy tried to attack the military facilities located in the Vyazma district, says the publication of the official of the aggressor country. Share

According to him, the drones were "suppressed" by air defence forces, and "there are no casualties or destruction", but "operational services are working on the ground".

Governor of Smolensk Oblast

It should be noted that the Defence Forces of Ukraine did not confirm the drone attack on military facilities of the Russian Federation.

The Russian authorities complained about a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that during the night of June 23, dozens of drones launched by Ukrainian forces were destroyed over the territory of the aggressor country.

As the representatives of the Russian Defence Department assure, during the last night the enemy air defence forces allegedly shot down 33 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over their territories.

In addition, it is specified which of them:

twenty-eight drones over the territory of the Bryansk region,

two UAVs over the territory of the Smolensk region,

two drones over the territory of the Lipetsk region,

one UAV over the territory of the Tula region.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not yet disclosed other details.

It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian forces have not commented on these statements and have not officially confirmed the fact of the attack.