An earthquake occurred in the Tver region of the Russian Federation after a drone attack on a warehouse

On September 18, earthquakes occurred in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, after a powerful attack on a warehouse with ammunition. in particular, the magnitude of the most powerful was 2.8 points.

As noted, the first earthquake was recorded at 03:56 Kyiv time. Its magnitude was 2.8. After that, within a few hours, there were 16 more earthquakes with magnitudes from 0.5 to 2.8.

Photo — www.volcanodiscovery.com

"Cotton" in the Tver region of the Russian Federation — the first details

On the night of September 18, a powerful drone attack took place on a military unit in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the attack, warehouses with ammunition are still detonating and burning on its territory, and the villages near the fire began to be evacuated.

It is worth noting that the local authorities did not recognize the attack, saying that the fire was caused by falling fragments of a downed drone.

Later, it became known that the governor of the region, Ihor Rudenia, ordered the immediate partial evacuation of the population.

NASA recorded thermal indicators in almost the entire territory of the 107th arsenal of GRAU (the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation) in the Tver region.

Satellite images confirm information from social networks that a powerful fire broke out in the warehouse after the attack.

As it was later noted in the CPD, Grad, S-300, Iskander and North Korean KN23 missiles were stored in Toropka.

At a large warehouse in the city of Toropets in the Tver region, the Russians stored Grad, S-300 and S-400 missiles," said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation.