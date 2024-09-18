Drone attack on a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation — smoke after the impact is visible from space

On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery administration in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. The plume of smoke after the strike on the missile arsenal was spotted from space.

A huge column of smoke from Russia's 107th GRAU arsenal in Toropka is visible from space, says the OSINTtechnical analyst.

Ukrainian drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation

As noted, the warehouse stored missiles for operational-tactical complexes "Iskander", tactical missile complexes "Tochka-U", anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.

According to the source, as a result of the attack, a powerful detonation began, which caused panic among local residents.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to methodically destroy the enemy's missile arsenal, which it uses to attack Ukrainian cities. We continue to work so that a similar picture is repeated at other Russian military facilities supporting the war against Ukraine, the source said.

Later, it became known that as a result of the strike, an arsenal of integrated storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials was hit.

In particular, significant stocks of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles, Grad MLRS missiles, S-30 air defense systems and Iskander ballistic missiles were destroyed.

According to the source, the arsenal was hit by Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

In total, more than a hundred attack drones were involved in the attack. The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 500 kilometers.

As a result of the strike, numerous explosions took place on the territory of the arsenal, followed by the detonation of ammunition.

Partial evacuation of the population has begun in Toropets settlement. The detailed results of the damage to the military facility are currently being clarified.

Earthquakes also occurred in the Tver region of the Russian Federation after a powerful attack on an ammunition warehouse. in particular, the magnitude of the most powerful was 2.8 points.