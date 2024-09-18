Destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropets. Locals were forbidden to publish the consequences of the attack - photo

Ukrainian drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, which led to powerful explosions and the detonation of ammunition. However, the Russians were forbidden to publish videos and photos with evidence of "cotton".

The Russian Federation wants to hide the consequences of the attack on the missile arsenal in Toropka

As reported by rosZMI, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is sending a message to the residents of the Tver region asking them not to publish a video of the consequences of a UAV attack on a missile arsenal.

The reason for this is the "threat to the security of the country".

Residents of the Tver region should not distribute photos and videos from the scene of the fire as a result of the drone attack! This harms the country's security, the report says. Share

Ukrainian drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation

On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery administration in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, this is a joint operation of the GUR, the SBU and the SSO.

The powerful secondary detonation caused considerable panic among the local population, as the resulting "mushroom" resembled the aftermath of a nuclear explosion.

Also, NASA satellites recorded thermal indicators on almost the entire territory of the 107th GRAU arsenal.

It is known that a series of direct hits destroyed significant stocks of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles, missiles for the Grad MLRS, S-300 air defense systems, and ballistic missiles for the Iskander system.

Earthquakes also occurred in the Tver region after the attack on the ammunition warehouse. The magnitude of the most powerful was 2.8 points.

The authorities of the Tver region began the urgent evacuation of the population from Toropets.

In particular, residents of Toropets are being evacuated to the neighboring city of Tver region — Zahidna Dvina.

Residents of the city and district are being evacuated, but residents of the village of Tsykareve, which, judging by the maps, is located directly opposite the burning warehouses, remained cut off from the evacuation - they can only escape through the lake. Some of the residents floated away on their boats, the rest are waiting for evacuation from the local authorities on the shore, residents of the district reported. Share