Ukrainian drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, which led to powerful explosions and the detonation of ammunition. However, the Russians were forbidden to publish videos and photos with evidence of "cotton".
The Russian Federation wants to hide the consequences of the attack on the missile arsenal in Toropka
As reported by rosZMI, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is sending a message to the residents of the Tver region asking them not to publish a video of the consequences of a UAV attack on a missile arsenal.
The reason for this is the "threat to the security of the country".
Ukrainian drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation
On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery administration in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.
According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, this is a joint operation of the GUR, the SBU and the SSO.
The powerful secondary detonation caused considerable panic among the local population, as the resulting "mushroom" resembled the aftermath of a nuclear explosion.
Also, NASA satellites recorded thermal indicators on almost the entire territory of the 107th GRAU arsenal.
It is known that a series of direct hits destroyed significant stocks of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles, missiles for the Grad MLRS, S-300 air defense systems, and ballistic missiles for the Iskander system.
Earthquakes also occurred in the Tver region after the attack on the ammunition warehouse. The magnitude of the most powerful was 2.8 points.
The authorities of the Tver region began the urgent evacuation of the population from Toropets.
In particular, residents of Toropets are being evacuated to the neighboring city of Tver region — Zahidna Dvina.
In total, more than a hundred attack drones were involved in the attack. The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 500 kilometers.
