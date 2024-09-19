Strike on missile arsenal in Toropets. Fresh satellite images of the consequences have appeared

Images from the Planet Labs satellite show the aftermath of a fire that was still raging at the missile arsenal in Toropets on September 19 at 3:30 p.m. Kyiv time, as well as craters 50 to 90 meters in diameter from the exploding shells.

Fresh satellite images of the consequences of the strike on the arsenal in Toropets have appeared

This is the result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the headquarters of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. It is located on the territory of military unit No. 11777 in the city of Toropets, Tver region.

Satellite images from September 19 of the 107th GRAU arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation testify that the Ukrainian long-range attack on this object on September 18 was more than successful. Share

And on the public Sentinel satellite photos from ESA, many warehouses, where there were several dozen tons of ammunition, are now just holes, others have collapsed or have other damages. And despite the fact that the satellite image itself does not differ in quality, this is the situation when the eruptions are visible from space.

And it is in the ranks of the new shelters, which, according to the enemy's declarations, met all the strictest requirements, that huge rips are visible.

The destruction was no less significant in the old part of the warehouse, where the shelters were simpler and older. And it is worth adding that the light haze over the Russian arsenal is not clouds, but smoke, because there is still a fire, albeit not so large-scale.

We will remind that, according to estimates, the 107th arsenal stored about 30,000 tons of ammunition, including ballistic missiles. It is also worth adding that there are at least six main arsenals of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation within an exclusively conditional range of up to 750 km. Share

What Russian arsenals can Ukraine strike?

Defense Express analysts compiled a list of "fat" targets for the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Russia.