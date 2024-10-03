Defense forces attacked an airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation with drones — sources

On October 3, drones of the Defense Forces attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. Sources informed Online.ua about this.

What is known about Ukraine's attack on the military airfield "Borisoglebsk"

According to sources, during the night drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the SSO and other Defense Forces, attacked warehouses with anti-aircraft guns, SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft parking lots, as well as aviation fuel storage facilities at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

From there, the enemy actively bombards Ukrainian territories with anti-aircraft missiles.

The SBU continues to take active measures to reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities with fighter jets with anti-aircraft missiles. The demilitarization of Russian military airfields will continue, because the enemy should not feel at ease even on its own territory, an informed source in the SBU said.

The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive attack by drones in 4 regions — they claim to have shot down 113 drones.

113 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular means of air defense, the Ministry of Defense reported.