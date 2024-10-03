Defense forces attacked an airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation with drones — sources

On October 3, drones of the Defense Forces attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. Sources informed Online.ua about this.
What is known about Ukraine's attack on the military airfield "Borisoglebsk"
According to sources, during the night drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the SSO and other Defense Forces, attacked warehouses with anti-aircraft guns, SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft parking lots, as well as aviation fuel storage facilities at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
From there, the enemy actively bombards Ukrainian territories with anti-aircraft missiles.
The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones
Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive attack by drones in 4 regions — they claim to have shot down 113 drones.
It is reported that allegedly 73 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod region, 25 over the Voronezh region, 14 over the Kursk region, and 1 over the Bryansk region.
