Defense forces attacked an airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation with drones — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces attacked an airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation with drones — sources

Defense forces attacked an airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation with drones — sources
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On October 3, drones of the Defense Forces attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. Sources informed Online.ua about this.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones of the SBU and other Defense Forces hit the Borysoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
  • The attack is aimed at warehouses with KABs, SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft, as well as fuel storage facilities.
  • The SBU continues active measures to demilitarize Russian airfields to ensure the security of Ukraine.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that it allegedly shot down 113 Ukrainian drones.

What is known about Ukraine's attack on the military airfield "Borisoglebsk"

According to sources, during the night drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the SSO and other Defense Forces, attacked warehouses with anti-aircraft guns, SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft parking lots, as well as aviation fuel storage facilities at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

From there, the enemy actively bombards Ukrainian territories with anti-aircraft missiles.

The SBU continues to take active measures to reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities with fighter jets with anti-aircraft missiles. The demilitarization of Russian military airfields will continue, because the enemy should not feel at ease even on its own territory, an informed source in the SBU said.

The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive attack by drones in 4 regions — they claim to have shot down 113 drones.

113 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular means of air defense, the Ministry of Defense reported.

It is reported that allegedly 73 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod region, 25 over the Voronezh region, 14 over the Kursk region, and 1 over the Bryansk region.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the Russian Federation, drones attack the military airfield "Olenya" for the second day
In the Russian Federation, drones attack the military airfield "Olenya" for the second day
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSU used drones to attack the Shaykovka airfield and a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation ― sources
drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NSU aerial scouts destroyed the Russian warehouse of BC in the Pokrovsky direction — video
NSU
warehouse of the BC

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?