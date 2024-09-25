NSU aerial scouts destroyed the Russian warehouse of BC in the Pokrovsky direction — video
NSU
warehouse of the BC
Aerial scouts of the 15th brigade of operational assignment "Kara-Dag" of the National Guard of Ukraine discovered and destroyed a large warehouse of ammunition of the Russian troops in the Pokrovsky direction.

The National Guardsmen destroyed a large warehouse of the BC of the Russian army near Pokrovsk

The National Guard released the relevant video.

The column of smoke from the explosion is more than 10 m long: in the Pokrovsky direction, the Guardsmen destroyed the warehouse of the BC Russians.

Soldiers of the National Guard liquidated the Russian warehouse with weapons

"Omega" fighters destroyed a field warehouse of ammunition with which the enemy was planning assault operations in the Kharkiv region.

About this is reported by the "Omega" special purpose center.

According to the estimates of the soldiers of 2 separate detachments of the "OMEGA" Special Purpose Center, this BC field warehouse had:

  • ≈ 100 disposable grenade launchers;

  • anti-tank missiles;

  • RPG7 rockets;

  • cartridges of various calibers;

  • ≈ 10 "Bumblebee" jet flamethrowers.

