Aerial scouts of the 15th brigade of operational assignment "Kara-Dag" of the National Guard of Ukraine discovered and destroyed a large warehouse of ammunition of the Russian troops in the Pokrovsky direction.
"Omega" fighters destroyed a field warehouse of ammunition with which the enemy was planning assault operations in the Kharkiv region.
About this is reported by the "Omega" special purpose center.
According to the estimates of the soldiers of 2 separate detachments of the "OMEGA" Special Purpose Center, this BC field warehouse had:
≈ 100 disposable grenade launchers;
anti-tank missiles;
RPG7 rockets;
cartridges of various calibers;
≈ 10 "Bumblebee" jet flamethrowers.
