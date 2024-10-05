Drones attacked several regions of Russia — photos and video

The Russian authorities claim that during the night of October 5, their air defenses worked on three areas at once, trying to destroy Ukrainian drones.

"Bavovna" in Russia on October 5 — what is known so far

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that its air defense forces were able to destroy 10 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs:

over the territory of the Belgorod region — 7 UAVs;

over the territory of the Voronezh region — 1 UAV;

2 UAVs were apparently destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region.

The governor of the Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev, said that his region was attacked by drones that were aimed at enemy enterprises.

According to him, the enterprises that were attacked seem to produce civilian products.

However, what is important to understand is that Ukrainian soldiers carry out attacks exclusively on enemy objects that are somehow involved in Russia's war against Ukraine.

A fire broke out in the building of one of the attacked enterprises. Emergency services are working at the scene. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that there were no injuries or damage to another enterprise that was attacked by a UAV.

According to local publics on social networks, distilleries were attacked in both cases.

Belgorod region was also hit by drones

It is also known that in the village of Pishchanka, Belgorod region, a drone hit a production enterprise.

This was announced by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He also added that as a result of the detonation of the UAV on the territory of the production enterprise, the corner of the building partially collapsed and caught fire.

The facade and glazing of the neighboring building were damaged. The windows of the residential building were blown out by the blast wave.