The situation at the front. The Russian army lost 72 artillery systems

During October 4, Ukrainian defenders successfully eliminated 1,280 Russian invaders, as well as hundreds of units of enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 5, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.24 approximately amounted to 24.02.22 to 05.10.24

personnel — about 659,220 (+1,280) people,

tanks — 8916 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,658 (+31) units,

artillery systems — 19,037 (+72) units,

RSZV — 1216 (+4) units,

air defense equipment — 970 (+5) units,

aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16529 (+35),

cruise missiles — 2613 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,905 (+85) units,

special equipment — 3344 (+11).

The situation at the front as of October 4-5

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 159 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders took place during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, the Russian army launched three rocket strikes with four rockets and 82 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using, in particular, 142 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy launched more than 4,400 attacks, 161 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Stepne, Obody, Bilokopytove, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Bondarivshchyna, Mirlogi, Katerynivka, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Bilashi, Hlushkivka, Nadia, Izyumske, Zarichne, Ozerne, Liman, Zakitne, Pereizne, Riznikivka, Yurkivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Pokrovsk, Selidove, Velyka Novosilka, Nesteryanka, Kushugum and Stepnohirsk. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that on October 4, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense device, one artillery device in a firing position, three control points, one BpLA control point and one radar Russian invaders.