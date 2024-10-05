The situation at the front. The Russian army lost 72 artillery systems

During October 4, Ukrainian defenders successfully eliminated 1,280 Russian invaders, as well as hundreds of units of enemy equipment.
Points of attention
- The Russian army continues to suffer serious losses on the battlefield.
- The Russian invaders are actively attacking the peaceful settlements of Ukraine, carrying out thousands of shellings every day.
- The situation at the front is difficult, but under control.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 5, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.24 approximately amounted to 24.02.22 to 05.10.24
personnel — about 659,220 (+1,280) people,
tanks — 8916 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,658 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 19,037 (+72) units,
RSZV — 1216 (+4) units,
air defense equipment — 970 (+5) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16529 (+35),
cruise missiles — 2613 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,905 (+85) units,
special equipment — 3344 (+11).
The situation at the front as of October 4-5
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 159 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders took place during the past 24 hours.
According to the latest data, the Russian army launched three rocket strikes with four rockets and 82 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using, in particular, 142 anti-aircraft missiles.
Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy launched more than 4,400 attacks, 161 of them from rocket salvo systems.
In addition, it is emphasized that on October 4, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense device, one artillery device in a firing position, three control points, one BpLA control point and one radar Russian invaders.
