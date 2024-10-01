The new NATO Secretary General challenged China for the sake of Ukraine's victory
The new NATO Secretary General challenged China for the sake of Ukraine's victory

Rutte is not going to ignore the actions of the PRC
Source:  Reuters

The new Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that he will do everything possible so that China stops helping Russia to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Mark Rutte has challenged China and demands an end to Russia's aid in the war against Ukraine.
  • The constant support of Ukraine from NATO and the European Union is of great importance for deterring Russian aggression.
  • Mark Rutte plans to strengthen NATO's partnership with the European Union.

Rutte is not going to ignore the actions of the PRC

According to the new NATO Secretary General, it was China that became the decisive factor in the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine.

He also emphasized that Beijing cannot continue fueling the biggest conflict in Europe in modern history.

Mark Rutte emphasized that China is harming its own interests and reputation.

According to him, the focus of the Alliance's attention should be Euro-Atlantic security against the background of all modern challenges.

But today's threats are increasingly becoming global. So I will deepen the partnership with countries that are close in beliefs, far and near, that share our values.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

Secretary General of NATO

Rutte intends to strengthen NATO's partnership with the European Union

The new Secretary General of the Alliance also recalled the important role of the bloc's partnership with official Brussels.

According to him, it is precisely this that makes it possible to realize the potential of cooperation in many areas — from joint support of Ukraine to countering hybrid threats:

At the end of this month, Australia, New Zealand and Japan will take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers for the first time. I look forward to meeting them and discussing common approaches to solving the common challenges we face, said Mark Rutte.

He also reiterated that the price of supporting Kyiv is much lower than the price of Russia's victory in its war against Ukraine.

