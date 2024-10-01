Mark Rutte officially became the new Secretary General of NATO

Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte officially assumed the post of Secretary General of NATO on October 1. He replaced Jens Stoltenberg in this position.
NATO got a new Secretary General
The handover ceremony takes place at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Stoltenberg said in his farewell speech that it was an honor for him to serve in NATO for 10 years.
The new NATO Secretary General announced Ukraine as his priority
Mark Rutte, who officially became the new Secretary General of NATO, said that Ukraine will be the main issue on his list of priorities as the new head of the Alliance.
Rutte noted that Stoltenberg's priorities during his work as Secretary General will also be his priorities in the future.
He emphasized that Ukraine is "at the top of the list" of his priorities. Other priorities, according to him, will be deterrence and defense of the Alliance.
