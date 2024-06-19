Dutch PM gets Orbán’s backing for top NATO post

Outgoing Dutch PM Mark Rutte held secret talks with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. It happened on the sidelines of the EU.

Why Orbán and Rutte discussed Ukraine

Rutte promised the pro-Russian politician to allow Hungary not to take part in NATO's support for Kyiv in exchange for lifting the veto on his candidacy for the position of Secretary General of the Alliance.

The Financial Times learned about it from its insiders in the EU.

According to journalists, Orbán allegedly agreed to this proposal. He reportedly demanded an apology from Rutte for his "problematic" views on Hungary, but this condition was "quietly withdrawn".

What is essential to understand is that the Prime Minister of the Netherlands repeatedly started discussions with his Hungarian counterpart because of the latter's strict views on homosexuality and judicial reforms in the country.

Rutte has every chance to become the Secretary General of NATO

As journalists note, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who will entirely possibly leave his post in July after forming a new government in The Hague, already has the support of the American leader, Joe Biden, in the post of NATO Secretary General.

In addition, it is emphasized that after Slovakia announced its support for Rutte, the position of only one of the 32 NATO members—Romania—remained uncertain.

Mark Rutte also promised that the new Dutch government, which includes his Liberal Party and far-right leader Geert Wilders, will continue to support Ukraine.