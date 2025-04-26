Funeral of Pope Francis. About 400,000 people paid their last respects to the pontiff

Pope Francis was said goodbye to the Vatican on April 26, and he was buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. The pontiff's funeral was attended by about 400,000 people.

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis began at 11:00 a.m. and lasted more than two hours. The liturgy took place in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

The rite (burial — ed.) took place in accordance with the prescriptions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, presided over by the Cardinal Camerlengo, in the presence of the persons indicated in the relevant notification of the Directorate of Liturgical Celebrations and the relatives of the late pontiff, and ended at 1:30 p.m. (local time — ed.), the Vatican statement said. Share

According to the Italian Interior Minister, more than 400,000 believers gathered in the main square and streets of the Vatican. Earlier, the Vatican press service reported 250,000 visitors.

Among those who arrived in Italy to honor the Pope's memory were more than 50 world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, American leader Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Argentine President Javier Milley also attended the farewell ceremony. He held a special place because Pope Francis was originally from Argentina.

After the liturgy, Pope Francis' coffin was carried through the streets of the Vatican and Rome. The procession lasted about 25 minutes. After the Pope's final journey, his coffin was brought to his burial place, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

Francis's Burial

Pope Francis, in his will, ordered his burial in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. This was to be a symbol of the simplicity and life values that the pontiff professed. He requested that the tomb be located "in the ground, without special decorations and with a single inscription: Franciscus" (Francis). He also asked that the burial expenses be covered by "a sum provided by a benefactor."

Francis is the first pontiff in a century not to be buried in St. Peter's Basilica. He chose the basilica on the other side of the Tiber because of his special relationship with the Virgin Mary. Share

In addition to Francis, seven other pontiffs are buried in Santa Maria Maggiore, the last of whom, Leo XIII, was buried here in 1903. Pope Francis visited this church every Sunday morning, before and after trips abroad, as well as after stays in the hospital.