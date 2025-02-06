Pope Francis has addressed Ukrainian youth with an ambiguous call to forgive and resist the desire to "retaliate" for the sake of peace.

Francis cynically called on young Ukrainians to forgive Russians

He stated this during a video conference with Ukrainian youth.

During the event, the pontiff read a prayer and answered questions from Ukrainians living in Ukraine and abroad.

The first to address the head of the Catholic Church was Iliana Dobra, a 21-year-old teacher from Uzhhorod. The girl asked Pope Francis about his opinion on whether it is worth dying for one's homeland and how to maintain faith in the defense of life in times of war.

The pontiff replied that "dialogue is the medicine" through which "peace is built."

Today, the meaning of life is devalued. More importance is given to money and military positions than to human life. War always destroys. Please never tire of dialogue with yourself and even with those who oppose us. It is true that sometimes dialogue is impossible due to the stubbornness of some, but we must always make an effort. Francis Pope

Another Ukrainian, 27-year-old Yulia, asked how one can see peace if “the genocide of our people continues.” The head of the Catholic Church did not respond to this, but condemned the consequences of the war, mentioning the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

War brings hunger. Every night I call the parish in Gaza, and they tell me that they often go hungry. War not only causes hunger — it kills. Share

Tetiana, 35, from Chicago, noted that Ukrainian children were forced to flee from the "modern-day Herod" and wondered how to forgive and teach this to future generations.