Pope addresses Ukrainians on Christmas
Category
World
Publication date

Pope addresses Ukrainians on Christmas

Pope addresses Ukrainians on Christmas
Читати українською
Source:  Vatican News

Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas message, did not forget to mention Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The pontiff called for its end and for negotiations for a just peace.

Points of attention

  • In his message, Francis expressed support for the Ukrainian people.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of Christmas, reminding them of the importance of unity in these difficult times.

What did the Pope talk about?

It is worth noting that Francis devoted two sentences of his Christmas message to mentioning the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

May the weapons in long-suffering Ukraine fall silent! May there be courage to open the door to negotiations and gestures of dialogue and encounter to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Francis

Francis

Pope

The pontiff paid a little more attention to events in the Middle East, where he also wished to "silence the guns."

According to him, everything possible must be done to free the hostages and provide assistance to "the population exhausted by hunger and war."

As mentioned earlier, a few days ago, in his Sunday prayer on Christmas Eve, Francis called for a ceasefire in all war zones, condemning the brutality of the bombing of schools and hospitals in Ukraine and Gaza.

Zelensky also addressed the Ukrainians

On the evening of December 24, the head of state drew attention to the fact that for the second time, Ukraine is celebrating Christmas on the same date — as one big family, one country.

For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today we stand shoulder to shoulder. And we will not get lost. Whether in person or in our thoughts, we will greet each other, call our parents, kiss our children, hug our relatives, and remember those we love. In person, from afar, or in our hearts — Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, this unity and warmth towards each other embody the true spirit of Christmas — a unique atmosphere that we will preserve within ourselves and share with those around us.

Merry Christmas to all of you! Christ is Born! Praise Him!

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What to expect from Putin before Trump returns — expert's forecast
Russia has forces at the front, but not for operational breakthroughs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched 12 missiles at Kharkiv — part of the city without heating
Igor Terekhov
Russia launched 12 missiles at Kharkiv — part of the city without heating

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?