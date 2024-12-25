Pope addresses Ukrainians on Christmas

Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas message, did not forget to mention Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The pontiff called for its end and for negotiations for a just peace.
- In his message, Francis expressed support for the Ukrainian people.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of Christmas, reminding them of the importance of unity in these difficult times.
It is worth noting that Francis devoted two sentences of his Christmas message to mentioning the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The pontiff paid a little more attention to events in the Middle East, where he also wished to "silence the guns."
According to him, everything possible must be done to free the hostages and provide assistance to "the population exhausted by hunger and war."
As mentioned earlier, a few days ago, in his Sunday prayer on Christmas Eve, Francis called for a ceasefire in all war zones, condemning the brutality of the bombing of schools and hospitals in Ukraine and Gaza.
On the evening of December 24, the head of state drew attention to the fact that for the second time, Ukraine is celebrating Christmas on the same date — as one big family, one country.
According to the Ukrainian leader, this unity and warmth towards each other embody the true spirit of Christmas — a unique atmosphere that we will preserve within ourselves and share with those around us.
