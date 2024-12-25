Pope addresses Ukrainians on Christmas

Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas message, did not forget to mention Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The pontiff called for its end and for negotiations for a just peace.

What did the Pope talk about?

It is worth noting that Francis devoted two sentences of his Christmas message to mentioning the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

May the weapons in long-suffering Ukraine fall silent! May there be courage to open the door to negotiations and gestures of dialogue and encounter to achieve a just and lasting peace. Francis Pope

The pontiff paid a little more attention to events in the Middle East, where he also wished to "silence the guns."

According to him, everything possible must be done to free the hostages and provide assistance to "the population exhausted by hunger and war."

As mentioned earlier, a few days ago, in his Sunday prayer on Christmas Eve, Francis called for a ceasefire in all war zones, condemning the brutality of the bombing of schools and hospitals in Ukraine and Gaza.

Zelensky also addressed the Ukrainians

On the evening of December 24, the head of state drew attention to the fact that for the second time, Ukraine is celebrating Christmas on the same date — as one big family, one country.

For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today we stand shoulder to shoulder. And we will not get lost. Whether in person or in our thoughts, we will greet each other, call our parents, kiss our children, hug our relatives, and remember those we love. In person, from afar, or in our hearts — Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, this unity and warmth towards each other embody the true spirit of Christmas — a unique atmosphere that we will preserve within ourselves and share with those around us.