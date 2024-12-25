Russia launched 12 missiles at Kharkiv — part of the city without heating

Russia launched a massive missile strike on Kharkiv, launching 12 missiles that hit energy infrastructure, leaving much of the city without heating.
What is known about the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Kharkiv?
As reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, on the morning of December 25, Kharkiv was subjected to another massive rocket attack. The enemy launched 12 missiles, purposefully hitting boiler houses, CHP plants, and other energy facilities.
Four people were injured as a result of the strikes. Also in the morning, Kharkiv was attacked by several Shahed suicide drones, which damaged private homes.
Due to damage to heat and power facilities, there is no heating in many areas of the city. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced.
What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 25?
Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on December 25, targeting energy facilities, causing significant damage and power outages in several regions.
The Russian occupiers have used a wide range of weapons, including ballistic missiles and strike drones. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has fired more than 70 missiles and more than 100 drones.
Despite the effective work of the air defense forces, which destroyed more than 50 missiles and a significant number of drones, it was not possible to completely avoid destruction.
Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said the strikes had caused significant damage to infrastructure, including DTEK's thermal power plants. The attack was the thirteenth massive attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.
Due to the massive shelling, power outage schedules were introduced in Ukraine.
