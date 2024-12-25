Russian missile flew over Moldova during massive attack on Ukraine

Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy system on the morning of December 25, Christmas Day, using missiles and drones. One of the missiles was detected in Moldovan airspace.

Moldova confirms Russian missile flight over country's territory

According to the Moldovan government, Russian missiles flew over Moldovan territory, including in the border areas with Romania.

Today, Christmas morning, Russia again struck Ukraine's power system using missiles and drones. Currently, the power system of the Republic of Moldova, which is connected to the Ukrainian one, is functioning stably, without interruptions, the report says. Share

The Moldovan Border Police recorded the flight of one of the missiles in the direction of Yampil-Koseuc. Another missile crossed Moldovan airspace in the Otachi-Mogilev-Podilskyi area and crossed the border with Romania near Dorohoi-Hertsa.

The route of the missiles has been confirmed by the Moldovan military, who are currently conducting additional checks.

What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 25?

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on December 25, targeting energy facilities, causing significant damage and power outages in several regions.

The Russian occupiers have used a wide range of weapons, including ballistic missiles and strike drones. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has fired more than 70 missiles and more than 100 drones.

Despite the effective work of the air defense forces, which destroyed more than 50 missiles and a significant number of drones, it was not possible to completely avoid destruction.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said the strikes had caused significant damage to infrastructure, including DTEK's thermal power plants. The attack was the thirteenth massive attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.