Russian missile flew over Moldova during massive attack on Ukraine

Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy system on the morning of December 25, Christmas Day, using missiles and drones. One of the missiles was detected in Moldovan airspace.
Points of attention
- Russia struck Ukraine's energy system with missiles and drones, carrying out a massive strike on December 25.
- The flight of a Russian missile over Moldova has been confirmed by the Moldovan government and border police.
- The massive strikes were Russia's thirteenth attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.
- Although air defenses destroyed dozens of missiles and drones, damage and power outages are noticeable.
- The attacks resulted in significant damage to infrastructure, including thermal power plants, leading to the introduction of blackout schedules in Ukraine.
Moldova confirms Russian missile flight over country's territory
According to the Moldovan government, Russian missiles flew over Moldovan territory, including in the border areas with Romania.
The Moldovan Border Police recorded the flight of one of the missiles in the direction of Yampil-Koseuc. Another missile crossed Moldovan airspace in the Otachi-Mogilev-Podilskyi area and crossed the border with Romania near Dorohoi-Hertsa.
The route of the missiles has been confirmed by the Moldovan military, who are currently conducting additional checks.
What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 25?
Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on December 25, targeting energy facilities, causing significant damage and power outages in several regions.
The Russian occupiers have used a wide range of weapons, including ballistic missiles and strike drones. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has fired more than 70 missiles and more than 100 drones.
Despite the effective work of the air defense forces, which destroyed more than 50 missiles and a significant number of drones, it was not possible to completely avoid destruction.
Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said the strikes had caused significant damage to infrastructure, including DTEK's thermal power plants. The attack was the thirteenth massive attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.
Due to the massive shelling, power outage schedules were introduced in Ukraine.
