The Russian army struck DTEK thermal power plants — equipment was damaged

On December 25, Russia launched another attack on DTEK thermal power plants. The equipment was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russia has once again carried out a massive terrorist attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This time, DTEK thermal power plants came under attack, the report states.

After the shelling ended, specialists quickly began eliminating the consequences and restoring damaged equipment.

This is the 13th massive attack on Ukraine's energy system and the 10th targeted attack on DTEK's enterprises this year.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the company's thermal power plants have been subjected to over 200 attacks.

What is known about the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine?

As noted, Tu-95MS launched cruise missiles, and Caliber missiles were launched from the Black Sea. The use of ballistics was detected.

A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. The impacts have caused fires, damaged infrastructure, and injured people.

Many explosions were recorded in the city, including due to the use of ballistics. In the Saltivskyi district, two people were seriously injured, and houses were damaged in the Kyivskyi district. In the Nemyshlyanskyi district, a rocket hit a private house, injuring one person. The total number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to six.

In addition, at least 12 explosions were heard in Dnipro. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Explosions were also heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Air defense was working in Svitlovodsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. Municipal transport was temporarily stopped in Ivano-Frankivsk due to the missile threat. Explosions are reported in Burshtyn, which was previously under fire.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk announced the absence of arrivals, but warned of possible power and communication disruptions.