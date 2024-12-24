According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Department, Oleksandr Vilkul, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the city with a ballistic missile and hit a residential building.
What is known about the Russian occupiers' ballistic missile hitting a residential building in Kryvyi Rih?
Vilkul reported that war criminals from the Russian army carried out the strike with a ballistic missile.
According to preliminary information, at least five people were injured. Two people were rescued from the rubble.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, showed photos of the consequences of the enemy strike.
What preceded the attack of the Russian occupiers on Kryvyi Rih?
Before the criminal Russian army's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.
As of 3:40 p.m., air raid warnings were in effect in:
Kyiv;
Kyiv region;
Cherkasy region;
Kharkiv region;
Donetsk region;
Zaporizhia region;
Dnipropetrovsk region;
Vinnytsia region;
Odessa region;
Mykolaiv region;
Kherson region;
Poltava region;
Sumy region.
The Air Force warned about the threat of the use of ballistic weapons for the regions in which the air alert was declared. Later it became known about a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
