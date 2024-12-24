Russian army attacks house in Kryvyi Rih with missile — there are wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian army attacks house in Kryvyi Rih with missile — there are wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of the attack on Krivoy Rog
Читати українською

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Department, Oleksandr Vilkul, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the city with a ballistic missile and hit a residential building.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a ballistic missile at a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, causing injuries and significant material damage.
  • At least five people were reported injured, with emergency services conducting rescue operations at the site of the attack.
  • The attack followed an air alert issued in multiple regions, warning of the threat of ballistic weapons being used.
  • The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights highlighted the inhumanity of the Russian attacks, emphasizing the ongoing suffering of Ukrainians.
  • The incident underscores the need for continued vigilance and preparedness in the face of aggression from the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the Russian occupiers' ballistic missile hitting a residential building in Kryvyi Rih?

The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. A residential building was damaged. The information is being clarified. We are also finding out whether people were injured, — noted Lysak.

Vilkul reported that war criminals from the Russian army carried out the strike with a ballistic missile.

"High-precision" monsters directly hit a 4-story residential building with 32 apartments. We are all already on site, emergency services are working. Unfortunately, we are preparing for difficult news," Vilkul noted.

According to preliminary information, at least five people were injured. Two people were rescued from the rubble.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, showed photos of the consequences of the enemy strike.

"While other countries of the world celebrate Christmas, Ukrainians continue to suffer from endless Russian attacks. Terrorists do not understand human morality. They understand nothing but force," the ombudsman emphasized.

What preceded the attack of the Russian occupiers on Kryvyi Rih?

Before the criminal Russian army's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.

As of 3:40 p.m., air raid warnings were in effect in:

  • Kyiv;

  • Kyiv region;

  • Cherkasy region;

  • Kharkiv region;

  • Donetsk region;

  • Zaporizhia region;

  • Dnipropetrovsk region;

  • Vinnytsia region;

  • Odessa region;

  • Mykolaiv region;

  • Kherson region;

  • Zaporizhia region;

  • Poltava region;

  • Sumy region.

The Air Force warned about the threat of the use of ballistic weapons for the regions in which the air alert was declared. Later it became known about a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector with over a thousand missiles in a year — Kyslytsia at the UN
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector with over a thousand missiles in a year — Kyslytsia at the UN
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea may have transferred Pukguksong-2 ballistic missiles to Russia. What is known about them?
North Korea may have transferred Pukguksong-2 ballistic missiles to Russia. What is known about them?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Oreshnik" does not exist. What was revealed after examining the rocket wreckage
“Oreshnik” turned out to be Putin’s invention

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?