North Korea may have transferred Pukguksong-2 ballistic missiles to Russia. What is known about them?

North Korea has likely transferred another type of intermediate-range ballistic missile to Russia, the Pukguksong-2. It is known in the West as the KN-15 or "Polar Star."
Points of attention
- North Korea's transfer of Pukguksong-2 ballistic missiles to Russia may indicate a pragmatic desire to test their effectiveness in real combat conditions.
- The Pukguksong-2 has likely become an important component of the DPRK's arsenal and could be a valuable asset for Russia in the context of military operations.
- The Pukguksong-2 missile has a two-stage solid-fuel design and can have a range of 1,200 to 3,000 km, making it an important and potentially dangerous weapon.
What is known about the Pukguksong-2 ballistic missiles?
As noted, a video has appeared online showing a convoy of weapons and military equipment from the DPRK, allegedly filmed in the Tyumen region.
As the publication notes, if the DPRK has indeed transferred the Pukguksong-2 missiles to Russia, this may indicate North Korea's pragmatic desire to test the effectiveness of its missile systems in real combat conditions. Experts emphasize the low effectiveness of other North Korean weapons, such as the KN-23 missiles, which the Russian Federation currently uses as a weapon of terror.
Per my source this was shot in the Tyumen region. Shows both 10 Koksans and 4 Pukguksong-2 SRBMs. Given that 12 were seen in a prior video this COULD be a separate shipment. pic.twitter.com/LiZJXBENTJ— KPAWeaponsTracker (@KPAWeapons) December 21, 2024
Pukguksong-2 was developed under strict secrecy. According to some reports, its creation may have begun as early as 2014.
Main characteristics:
Flight range: from 1200-1300 km (according to other sources — up to 2000-3000 km).
Rocket type: two-stage solid-fuel.
Dimensions: approximately 9 m long and 1.5 m in diameter.
Feature: a land-based version of the Pukguksong-1 ballistic missile, which is designed for launches from submarines.
These characteristics make the Pukguksong-2 an important component of the DPRK's arsenal and likely a valuable asset for Russia in the context of military operations.
Russia is shelling Ukraine with North Korean-made missiles with foreign components
According to the GUR, the DPRK has transferred to Russia more than 100 units of various types of equipment, including 170-mm self-propelled guns M-1989 and 240-mm MLRS M-1991, 100 units of KN23 missiles and at least 5 million shells.
Thus, according to the analyst, on January 2, 2024, four people died as a result of a ballistic missile from the DPRK hitting a Kyiv high-rise building.
Among the components of the KN23 missile, a voltage converter was found with the marking of the British manufacturer "XP Power", which was manufactured in February 2023.
The missiles also contain foreign components manufactured by companies from five countries — China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.
It is important that Western governments tighten export controls over components and technologies for weapons production. Their re-export to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea must be prevented.
