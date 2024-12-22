North Korea may have transferred Pukguksong-2 ballistic missiles to Russia. What is known about them?

North Korea has likely transferred another type of intermediate-range ballistic missile to Russia, the Pukguksong-2. It is known in the West as the KN-15 or "Polar Star."

What is known about the Pukguksong-2 ballistic missiles?

As noted, a video has appeared online showing a convoy of weapons and military equipment from the DPRK, allegedly filmed in the Tyumen region.

As the publication notes, if the DPRK has indeed transferred the Pukguksong-2 missiles to Russia, this may indicate North Korea's pragmatic desire to test the effectiveness of its missile systems in real combat conditions. Experts emphasize the low effectiveness of other North Korean weapons, such as the KN-23 missiles, which the Russian Federation currently uses as a weapon of terror.

Per my source this was shot in the Tyumen region. Shows both 10 Koksans and 4 Pukguksong-2 SRBMs. Given that 12 were seen in a prior video this COULD be a separate shipment. pic.twitter.com/LiZJXBENTJ — KPAWeaponsTracker (@KPAWeapons) December 21, 2024

Pukguksong-2 was developed under strict secrecy. According to some reports, its creation may have begun as early as 2014.

Main characteristics:

Flight range: from 1200-1300 km (according to other sources — up to 2000-3000 km).

Rocket type: two-stage solid-fuel.

Dimensions: approximately 9 m long and 1.5 m in diameter.

Feature: a land-based version of the Pukguksong-1 ballistic missile, which is designed for launches from submarines.

These characteristics make the Pukguksong-2 an important component of the DPRK's arsenal and likely a valuable asset for Russia in the context of military operations.

Russia is shelling Ukraine with North Korean-made missiles with foreign components

According to the GUR, the DPRK has transferred to Russia more than 100 units of various types of equipment, including 170-mm self-propelled guns M-1989 and 240-mm MLRS M-1991, 100 units of KN23 missiles and at least 5 million shells.

Thus, according to the analyst, on January 2, 2024, four people died as a result of a ballistic missile from the DPRK hitting a Kyiv high-rise building.

On August 11, 2024, a four-year-old boy and his father were killed and three more citizens were injured in the Kyiv region from KN-23/KN-24 fragments, — said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Central Emergency Response Center Share

Among the components of the KN23 missile, a voltage converter was found with the marking of the British manufacturer "XP Power", which was manufactured in February 2023.

The missiles also contain foreign components manufactured by companies from five countries — China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.