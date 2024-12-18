Ukrainian soldiers may have killed or wounded "several hundred" North Korean soldiers. North Korea sent them to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

This information is provided by the publication with reference to a high-ranking military official.

This is the first estimate of casualties among North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia. The exact number of dead remains unknown, but the AR source emphasizes that the DPRK suffered significant losses due to the lack of combat experience of its soldiers.

By the way, on December 16, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed that North Korean troops participated in fighting in the Kursk region last week. According to him, North Korean units suffered losses, but he did not provide details on the number of killed and wounded or other details.

Ukrainian fighters showed dozens of North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk

This was announced by the founder and commander of the special unit of unmanned aerial systems "Birds of the Magyar", Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

Magyar emphasized that the operation was the result of the coordinated work of the pilots of the "Ptakh" FPV drones of the 414th Op, as well as units of the "Magura", the 95th DShV, the 36th Marine Brigade, and the 1st and 17th Tank Brigades.

As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.