Ukrainian soldiers may have killed or wounded "several hundred" North Korean soldiers. North Korea sent them to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- North Korea lost several hundred soldiers killed and wounded in the Kursk War.
- Ukrainian military personnel showed dozens of destroyed North Korean soldiers in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka in the Kursk region.
- North Korean units suffered significant losses due to the lack of combat experience among their soldiers, which was confirmed by a Pentagon representative.
- The operation of Ukrainian fighters was the result of joint work of various military formations and unmanned aerial systems.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded in the fighting in the Kursk region, and three North Korean soldiers went missing.
North Korea lost several hundred soldiers killed and wounded
This information is provided by the publication with reference to a high-ranking military official.
By the way, on December 16, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed that North Korean troops participated in fighting in the Kursk region last week. According to him, North Korean units suffered losses, but he did not provide details on the number of killed and wounded or other details.
Ukrainian fighters showed dozens of North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk
This was announced by the founder and commander of the special unit of unmanned aerial systems "Birds of the Magyar", Robert Brovdi (Magyar).
Magyar emphasized that the operation was the result of the coordinated work of the pilots of the "Ptakh" FPV drones of the 414th Op, as well as units of the "Magura", the 95th DShV, the 36th Marine Brigade, and the 1st and 17th Tank Brigades.
As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.
In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers went missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.
