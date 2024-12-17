North Korean soldiers changed tactics during the fighting in Kursk — exactly how

North Korean units, which suffered serious losses in the Russian army, are stepping up measures to counter Ukrainian drones. Our “birds” are actively hunting them in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- After serious losses in North Korean units, tactics are changing to counter Ukrainian drones in the Kursk region.
- Intelligence has revealed that after losses, North Korean soldiers form groups of 20-30 people for assaults, using red tape for identification.
- In the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka in the Kursk region, North Korean soldiers suffered significant losses, which led to the replenishment of assault units with new personnel.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published video evidence of Russian attempts to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers in the war.
- The constant buildup of North Korean assault groups indicates Moscow's desire to maintain the next pace of hostilities in Kursk.
How the North Korean military is trying to change tactics after significant losses
Ukrainian intelligence notes that after significant losses, North Korean units began to establish additional observation posts to detect drones of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to intelligence, Russia continues to use North Korean troops in combat operations in the Kursk region. Before assault operations, the DPRK forms groups of 20–30 soldiers, who move to the concentration zone in small units of up to six people.
North Korean soldiers use red tape for identification at the front.
North Korean soldiers continue to suffer losses during assaults on Kursk
As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses - at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.
In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers have gone missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 16 published video evidence of how the Russians are trying to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers in the war with Ukraine.
The video shows Russians burning the bodies of North Korean soldiers after they died on the battlefield.
