Units of the North Korean army attempted to storm Ukrainian Army positions in the Kursk region. Due to significant losses, the assault groups are being replenished with new personnel.
North Korean soldiers continue to suffer losses during assaults on Kursk
As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses - at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.
In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers have gone missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.
Ukrainian fighters showed dozens of North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk
This was announced by the founder and commander of the special unit of unmanned aerial systems "Birds of the Magyar", Robert Brovdi (Magyar).
Magyar emphasized that the operation was the result of the coordinated work of the pilots of the "Ptakh" FPV drones of the 414th Op, as well as units of the "Magura", the 95th DShV, the 36th Marine Brigade, and the 1st and 17th Tank Brigades.
