Units of the North Korean army attempted to storm Ukrainian Army positions in the Kursk region. Due to significant losses, the assault groups are being replenished with new personnel.

North Korean soldiers continue to suffer losses during assaults on Kursk

As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses - at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.

In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers have gone missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.

Due to losses, the assault units are being replenished with new personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in the Kursk region, the GUR notes. Share

Ukrainian fighters showed dozens of North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk

This was announced by the founder and commander of the special unit of unmanned aerial systems "Birds of the Magyar", Robert Brovdi (Magyar).