North Korean soldiers in the Russian army suffered their first losses in Kursk region
Category
World
Publication date

North Korean soldiers in the Russian army suffered their first losses in Kursk region

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
North Korean soldier
Читати українською

The North Korean troops have already suffered their first losses in the Kursk region and, out of fear, have "overwhelmed" Kadyrov's supporters. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Points of attention

  • North Korean soldiers faced their first losses in battles in Kursk, indicating an escalation of the conflict.
  • The language barrier poses a challenge for coordination among North Korean troops and led to friendly fire incidents.
  • The involvement of North Korean soldiers in Russian-led operations raises concerns about the expansion and prolongation of the conflict.
  • Reports suggest that about 200 servicemen suffered losses as a result of successful fire attacks by Ukrainian military forces.
  • The introduction of North Korean troops in operations in the Kursk region has raised questions about the extent of Moscow's role in the ongoing conflict.

The DIU learned about the first losses of North Korean soldiers in the battles in Kursk region

The aggressor state Russia began using North Korean soldiers in assault operations in the Kursk region, in particular as part of combined units of the marines and airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

North Korean troops have already suffered their first medical and irreparable losses as a result of a successful fire attack inflicted by soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, at one of the positions in the Kursk region, North Korean military personnel were effectively “covered” with FPV drones.

Estimated losses of units manned by Russian and North Korean personnel as of December 14, 2024 are about 200 servicemen.

In the process of deploying North Korean troops on the battlefield, the language barrier remains a difficult obstacle to control and coordination of actions.

Due to this problem, North Korean soldiers opened “friendly fire” on the vehicles of the so-called “Akhmat” battalion. The result was eight “Kadyrov’s supporters” killed.

As a reminder, there are about 11,000 North Korean military personnel on Russian territory. In the places where they are stationed, the aggressor has introduced a special counterintelligence regime: to gain access to areas where North Korean units are located, Russian soldiers and officers are checked by FSB officers, and their phones and other devices are confiscated.

Russia threw North Korean soldiers into battle in Kursk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address on December 14 that there is already preliminary data about Russia using a significant number of soldiers from North Korea in assaults in operations in the Kursk region.

Today, there is already preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use soldiers from North Korea in assaults — a significant number. The Russians are including them in consolidated units and using them in operations in the Kursk region. So far, only there. But we have information that they may be used in other areas of the front. Losses among this category are also already noticeable.

According to him, Moscow actually involved another state in this war, "and involved it as much as possible."

And if this is not escalation, then what is the escalation that many have been talking about? It is Putin who is taking steps that are expanding and prolonging this war. It is he who is pushing back the possibility of peace. And he wants the world to have more problems in Asia as well. That is why the Russians are teaching North Korea modern warfare.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea could transfer powerful M1991 missile launchers to Russia — what is known about them
North Korea could transfer powerful M1991 missile launchers to Russia — what is known about them
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation sent a general to Kurshchyna due to the complaints of North Korean soldiers about hunger
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Russian Federation sent a general to Kurshchyna due to the complaints of North Korean soldiers about hunger
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky announced Russia's involvement of North Korean military in the fighting in Kursk
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?