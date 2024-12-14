The North Korean troops have already suffered their first losses in the Kursk region and, out of fear, have "overwhelmed" Kadyrov's supporters. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The aggressor state Russia began using North Korean soldiers in assault operations in the Kursk region, in particular as part of combined units of the marines and airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

North Korean troops have already suffered their first medical and irreparable losses as a result of a successful fire attack inflicted by soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

In particular, at one of the positions in the Kursk region, North Korean military personnel were effectively “covered” with FPV drones.

Estimated losses of units manned by Russian and North Korean personnel as of December 14, 2024 are about 200 servicemen.

In the process of deploying North Korean troops on the battlefield, the language barrier remains a difficult obstacle to control and coordination of actions.

Due to this problem, North Korean soldiers opened “friendly fire” on the vehicles of the so-called “Akhmat” battalion. The result was eight “Kadyrov’s supporters” killed. Share

As a reminder, there are about 11,000 North Korean military personnel on Russian territory. In the places where they are stationed, the aggressor has introduced a special counterintelligence regime: to gain access to areas where North Korean units are located, Russian soldiers and officers are checked by FSB officers, and their phones and other devices are confiscated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address on December 14 that there is already preliminary data about Russia using a significant number of soldiers from North Korea in assaults in operations in the Kursk region.

Today, there is already preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use soldiers from North Korea in assaults — a significant number. The Russians are including them in consolidated units and using them in operations in the Kursk region. So far, only there. But we have information that they may be used in other areas of the front. Losses among this category are also already noticeable.

According to him, Moscow actually involved another state in this war, "and involved it as much as possible."