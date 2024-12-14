Zelensky announced Russia's involvement of North Korean military in the fighting in Kursk

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video address that there is already preliminary data on Russia's use of a significant number of soldiers from North Korea in assaults in operations in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky announces Russia's use of North Korean soldiers in military operations in the Kursk region, implying an escalation of the conflict.
- The involvement of North Korean troops raises concerns about the expansion and prolongation of the war, reflecting Putin's disruptive actions.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine suggests that North Korean soldiers may participate in direct assaults on the Russian-Ukrainian front in the near future.
- The disregard of international calls for de-escalation by Moscow emphasizes the necessity for a strong global response to prevent further worsening of the conflict.
- The covert transfer of North Korean soldiers in civilian trucks to the front line underscores the concerning foreign involvement in the Kursk conflict.
Russia threw North Korean soldiers into battle in Kursk region
According to him, Moscow actually involved another state in this war, "and involved it as much as possible."
Zelensky stressed that Moscow is ignoring calls from all countries, from China and Brazil to many others, on the need to do everything to de-escalate.
If there is no strong response from the world, Russia is making the war worse. It always is. We will defend ourselves, including against these North Koreans. We will continue to act in coordination with all our partners to stop this war — stop it reliably, with a guaranteed peace.
North Korean troops will soon enter the Russian-Ukrainian front
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that North Korean soldiers are likely to be involved in direct assault operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation in the near future.
According to intelligence, on December 13, North Korean army units were put on alert and ordered to await further instructions.
The GUR informed that some of the personnel of the DPRK troops are being covertly transferred to the front line in civilian trucks that outwardly resemble water delivery vehicles.
