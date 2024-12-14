Zelensky announced Russia's involvement of North Korean military in the fighting in Kursk

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video address that there is already preliminary data on Russia's use of a significant number of soldiers from North Korea in assaults in operations in the Kursk region.

Russia threw North Korean soldiers into battle in Kursk region

Today, there is already preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use soldiers from North Korea in assaults — a significant number. The Russians are including them in consolidated units and using them in operations in the Kursk region. So far, only there. But we have information that they may be used in other areas of the front. Losses among this category are also already noticeable. Share

According to him, Moscow actually involved another state in this war, "and involved it as much as possible."

And if this is not escalation, then what is the escalation that many have been talking about? It is Putin who is taking steps that are expanding and prolonging this war. It is he who is pushing back the possibility of peace. And he wants the world to have more problems in Asia as well. That is why the Russians are teaching North Korea modern warfare. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky stressed that Moscow is ignoring calls from all countries, from China and Brazil to many others, on the need to do everything to de-escalate.

If there is no strong response from the world, Russia is making the war worse. It always is. We will defend ourselves, including against these North Koreans. We will continue to act in coordination with all our partners to stop this war — stop it reliably, with a guaranteed peace.

North Korean troops will soon enter the Russian-Ukrainian front

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that North Korean soldiers are likely to be involved in direct assault operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation in the near future.

The command of the North Korean army units in Russia has received an order to enter into interaction with adjacent Russian units conducting combat operations in the Kursk region. It is likely that the leaders of the aggressor state will soon involve the soldiers of the DPRK in directly conducting assault operations. The other day they received additional food supplies. Share

According to intelligence, on December 13, North Korean army units were put on alert and ordered to await further instructions.