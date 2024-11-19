The number of North Korean troops stationed on the territory of the Russian Federation has reached 11,000 and may increase to 100,000. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

How much will the number of North Korean troops in Russia increase

Putin has already pulled 11,000 North Korean soldiers to the borders of Ukraine. Their number may increase to 100 thousand. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The DPRK can send many more soldiers to the Russian Federation

According to anonymous sources, Kim Jong Un's regime has the ability to deploy up to 100,000 military personnel to support the Russian Federation.

This is likely to happen if the alliance between North Korea and Russia continues to strengthen.

Journalist insiders draw attention to the fact that such a step is not inevitable.

In addition, it is emphasized that military support of this scale, if it occurs, will be provided in groups with the rotation of troops over time, and not as part of a single deployment.

The issue of deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang will be discussed in detail by several allies at the G-20 summit in Brazil this week, including during a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Anonymous sources claim that the German leader plans to increase pressure on the Chinese leader to try to stop Putin.

As the journalists managed to find out, a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops plans to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region.

As of today, the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in Kurshchyna with rocket strikes and artillery fire. Despite this, the large-scale offensive of the occupiers has not yet begun.