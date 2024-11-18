US President Joe Biden lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles exclusively on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The decision was made about three days ago.

Why was Ukraine allowed to fire long-range missiles only at Kurshchyna

As the publication's source notes, this step is aimed at deterring North Korea from further sending troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

American officials hope that strikes against North Korean troops in the Kursk region will change Pyongyang's decision to send them. This may also hinder the successful implementation of the Russian offensive in this region, the publication adds. Share

John Hardy, deputy director of the Russian program of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy (FDD), is convinced that the permission to use long-range weapons should not be limited to the Kursk region.

He believes that the destruction of critical targets throughout the territory of Russia can strengthen Kyiv's position during possible negotiations. According to him, this is also able to force Moscow to compromise, in particular to stop attacks on energy infrastructure facilities of Ukraine.

What is known about the decisions of Biden, Macron and Starmer

On the evening of November 17, The New York Times announced that the current US President, Joe Biden, for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

According to insiders, the armed forces will primarily use these weapons against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that Biden's decision is actually a reaction to North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

Later, Le Figaro reported that France and Great Britain, following the Statute, allowed Ukraine to use their long-range SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory.

Subsequently, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, confirmed the strengthening of Ukraine

The President drew attention to the fact that the Plan for Strengthening Ukraine is the Victory Plan, which he recently presented to partners.

It is important to understand that one of its key points is long-range for the Defense Forces.