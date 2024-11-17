France and Britain allowed Ukraine to fire its missiles deep into Russia
France and Britain allowed Ukraine to fire its missiles deep into Russia

France and Great Britain also adopted a positive decision regarding Ukraine
Source:  Le Figaro

As Le Figaro was able to find out, official Paris and London, following the USA, allowed Ukraine to use its SCALP and Storm Shadow long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of Russia.

Points of attention

  • France and Britain made long-awaited decisions after the US did.
  • Ukrainians can use missiles against troops in the Kursk region and other targets on the territory of Russia.

The French and British allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles, French journalists said in a report.

It is worth noting that the editors of the publication do not disclose any other details or sources of information.

In general, the material is devoted to US President Joe Biden's permission for Ukrainian troops to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation with the help of American ATACMS missiles.

This decision means a major change in the conduct of operations by Ukrainian forces, which are said to have more American missiles than Franco-British missiles, Le Figaro writes.

What is known about Biden's decision regarding Ukraine

On the evening of November 17, The New York Times announced that the current US President, Joe Biden, for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

According to insiders, the armed forces will primarily use these weapons against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is emphasized that Biden's decision is actually a reaction to the entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

The White House does not hope that this will change the course of the war, but it wants to make it clear to North Korea that its soldiers will die en masse on the front.

According to US officials, although the Ukrainians are likely to first use missiles against Russian and North Korean forces in the Kursk region, Biden may allow them to use these weapons elsewhere in the Russian Federation.

