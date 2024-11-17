As Le Figaro was able to find out, official Paris and London, following the USA, allowed Ukraine to use its SCALP and Storm Shadow long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of Russia.

France and Great Britain also adopted a positive decision regarding Ukraine

The French and British allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles, French journalists said in a report. Share

It is worth noting that the editors of the publication do not disclose any other details or sources of information.

In general, the material is devoted to US President Joe Biden's permission for Ukrainian troops to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation with the help of American ATACMS missiles.

This decision means a major change in the conduct of operations by Ukrainian forces, which are said to have more American missiles than Franco-British missiles, Le Figaro writes. Share

What is known about Biden's decision regarding Ukraine

On the evening of November 17, The New York Times announced that the current US President, Joe Biden, for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

According to insiders, the armed forces will primarily use these weapons against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is emphasized that Biden's decision is actually a reaction to the entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

The White House does not hope that this will change the course of the war, but it wants to make it clear to North Korea that its soldiers will die en masse on the front.