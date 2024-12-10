The Pentagon issued a warning about North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

North Korean troops are still in the territory of the Kursk region of Russia. They are ready to enter the battle at any moment.
The troops of the DPRK remain in the Kursk region in combat readiness
This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh.
A representative of the US Department of Defense informed that the US side has not yet seen North Korean troops take direct part in hostilities.
Why does Russia have North Korean soldiers?
As the journalists managed to find out, the 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops plans to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region.
As of today, the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in Kurshchyna with rocket strikes and artillery fire. Despite this, the large-scale offensive of the occupiers has not yet begun.
Ukrainian officials said they expect such an attack involving North Korean troops in the coming days.
In addition, it is emphasized that North Korean soldiers are currently training together with Russian troops in the extreme western part of the Kursk region.
Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder said that the US Defense Ministry currently has no evidence of active participation of North Korean troops in the battles against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. However, according to him, the situation can change at any moment.
