Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian military has released photo and video evidence showing the elimination of Russian and North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. This is likely the number of enemy soldiers killed after Saturday's attacks.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military killed dozens of North Korean and Russian soldiers in Kursk region
  • The elimination of enemy troops was the result of joint work between FPV drone pilots and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • The first losses of North Korean military personnel were recorded as a result of the operation in Kurshchyna
  • About 200 servicemen are suspected of losing their lives on the battlefield
  • The use of North Korean troops on the battlefield is complicated by language barriers and coordination problems.

Ukrainian fighters showed dozens of North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk

This was announced by the founder and commander of the special unit of unmanned aerial systems "Birds of the Magyar", Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

Magyar emphasized that the operation was the result of the coordinated work of the pilots of the "Ptakh" FPV drones of the 414th Op, as well as units of the "Magura", the 95th DShV, the 36th Marine Brigade, and the 1st and 17th Tank Brigades.

The GUR learned about the first losses of North Korean soldiers in the battles in Kursk

The aggressor state Russia began using North Korean soldiers in assault operations in the Kursk region, in particular as part of combined units of the Marine Corps and Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

North Korean troops have already suffered their first medical and irreparable losses as a result of a successful fire attack inflicted by soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, at one of the positions in the Kursk region, North Korean military personnel were effectively “covered” with FPV drones.

Estimated losses of units manned by Russian and North Korean personnel as of December 14, 2024 are about 200 servicemen.

In the process of deploying North Korean troops on the battlefield, the language barrier remains a difficult obstacle to control and coordination of actions.

Due to this problem, North Korean soldiers opened “friendly fire” on the vehicles of the so-called “Akhmat” battalion. The result was eight “Kadyrov’s supporters” killed.

As a reminder, there are about 11,000 North Korean military personnel on Russian territory. In the places where they are stationed, the aggressor has introduced a special counterintelligence regime: to gain access to areas where North Korean units are located, Russian soldiers and officers are checked by FSB officers, and their phones and other devices are confiscated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address on December 14 that there is already preliminary data about Russia using a significant number of soldiers from North Korea in assaults in operations in the Kursk region.

