SSO special forces have published a video of their combat work. Over the course of three days, 50 North Korean servicemen who were fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region were eliminated.

Fighters of the 8th Special Forces Regiment of the Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich Special Forces organized a warm welcome for North Korean troops in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In three days, SSO operators eliminated 50 enemy soldiers and wounded another 47.

During this period, SSO soldiers also destroyed two units of armored vehicles, two cars, and one enemy ATV. Fighting continues.

North Korean soldiers continue to suffer losses during assaults on Kursk

As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.

In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers went missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.

Due to losses, the assault units are being replenished with new personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in the Kursk region, the GUR notes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 16 published video evidence of how the Russians are trying to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers in the war with Ukraine.

There were attempts to keep the presence of North Korean soldiers a secret. While they were being trained, they were even forbidden to show their faces. The Russian military tried to delete any video evidence of their presence. And now, after the battles with our guys, the Russians are also trying to… literally burn the faces of the killed North Korean soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The video shows Russians burning the bodies of North Korean soldiers after they died on the battlefield.