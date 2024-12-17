SSO special forces have published a video of their combat work. Over the course of three days, 50 North Korean servicemen who were fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region were eliminated.
CCO showed how they destroy North Korean soldiers in Kursk
In three days, SSO operators eliminated 50 enemy soldiers and wounded another 47.
During this period, SSO soldiers also destroyed two units of armored vehicles, two cars, and one enemy ATV. Fighting continues.
North Korean soldiers continue to suffer losses during assaults on Kursk
As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.
In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers went missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 16 published video evidence of how the Russians are trying to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers in the war with Ukraine.
The video shows Russians burning the bodies of North Korean soldiers after they died on the battlefield.
