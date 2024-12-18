Russia does not want to acknowledge the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region, so as not to demonstrate its dependence on foreign assistance in defending its own territory.

Putin is afraid to show his weakness

As analysts note, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed on December 16 that North Korean troops are participating in hostilities in the Kursk region and are suffering losses.

Kirby also noted that in recent days, North Korea has been moving its soldiers from rear positions to the front lines. Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder added that North Korean troops had suffered losses, but did not disclose details on the number of dead or wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian military is trying to hide losses among North Korean personnel, in particular by burning the faces of dead North Korean soldiers.

They are also prohibited from showing their faces during exercises, and videos featuring North Koreans are confiscated.

Previously, Ukrainian intelligence indicated that the Russians were trying to disguise North Korean military personnel as soldiers from Buryatia.

Analysts note that Russian officials and state media have still not acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region or their participation in hostilities.

The Kremlin will likely continue to avoid acknowledging the deployment of North Korean troops in the Kursk region. This would be a silent sign that Russia is unable to defend its territory without foreign help. Such an admission would also undermine Vladimir Putin’s claims of a high level of mobilization of Russians due to the events in Kursk. Share

North Korean soldiers continue to suffer losses during assaults on Kursk

As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.

In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers went missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.