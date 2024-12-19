Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented the North Koreans from advancing in the Kursk region. 12 North Korean soldiers were killed in the enemy assault.

SSО destroyed 12 North Korean soldiers

As noted by the SSO, the assault of North Korean soldiers on one of the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region was repelled by fighters of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the defense, Ukrainian defenders attacked the North Koreans using an automatic MK-19 grenade launcher. SSR fighters also carried out drone drops.

As a result, SSO operators killed 12 North Korean soldiers and wounded 20 more. Share

Ukrainian soldiers were also able to provide first aid to a wounded infantryman from a friendly unit. The soldier was evacuated from the battlefield.

Special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk: what is known

Russia has recently begun to frequently use North Korean soldiers in battles against Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk region.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, before the assault, the DPRK troops accumulate 20-30 people in the front lines. Usually, small groups of up to six soldiers are sent into the offensive.

At the same time, the head of the Central Military District, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the DPRK's losses in the war already amount to more than 200 people.