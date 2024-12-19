Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented the North Koreans from advancing in the Kursk region. 12 North Korean soldiers were killed in the enemy assault.
- The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) successfully repelled an assault by 12 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, demonstrating their combat effectiveness and skilled use of advanced weaponry like MK-19 grenade launchers and drones.
- Russia has been increasingly deploying North Korean soldiers in battles against Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk region, leading to significant casualties on both sides and highlighting the escalating tensions.
- The DPRK troops have been gathering in small groups before launching offensives, while Ukrainian forces have shown strategic defense measures to counter these attacks.
- The conflict in the Kursk region reveals the ongoing complexities and dynamics between the involved parties, showcasing the challenges faced by both Ukrainian defenders and North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia.
- Reports indicate that the DPRK's losses in the conflict have exceeded 200 soldiers, as the situation continues to unfold with ongoing engagements in the region.
SSО destroyed 12 North Korean soldiers
As noted by the SSO, the assault of North Korean soldiers on one of the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region was repelled by fighters of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
During the defense, Ukrainian defenders attacked the North Koreans using an automatic MK-19 grenade launcher. SSR fighters also carried out drone drops.
Ukrainian soldiers were also able to provide first aid to a wounded infantryman from a friendly unit. The soldier was evacuated from the battlefield.
Special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk: what is known
Russia has recently begun to frequently use North Korean soldiers in battles against Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk region.
According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, before the assault, the DPRK troops accumulate 20-30 people in the front lines. Usually, small groups of up to six soldiers are sent into the offensive.
At the same time, the head of the Central Military District, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the DPRK's losses in the war already amount to more than 200 people.
