North Korean troops continue to suffer serious losses in battles in the Kursk region, as confirmed by an intercepted conversation released by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Hundreds of wounded North Korean soldiers were placed in Russian hospitals

As noted, the SBU managed to intercept a telephone conversation between a nurse from a hospital in the Moscow region and her husband, who is participating in hostilities in the Kharkiv direction.

The woman said that in just a few days, more than 200 wounded North Korean soldiers were brought to a hospital near Moscow.

"About 100 people arrived yesterday, and another 120 today — that's already 200. And how many of them are there in total? God only knows," says the occupier's wife.

The Russian also complained in the conversation that North Korean wounded are being held in better conditions than Russian soldiers. According to her, separate wards are set aside for them, and medical staff have limited communication due to the language barrier.

Are they elite, these Koreans? We're freeing up certain wards for them... Are they privileged here or what? - the nurse was indignant.

She added that doctors are not even allowed to speak English to North Korean soldiers.