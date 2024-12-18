Wounded North Korean soldiers begin to be placed in Moscow hospitals — video

North Korean troops continue to suffer serious losses in battles in the Kursk region, as confirmed by an intercepted conversation released by the Security Service of Ukraine.
Hundreds of wounded North Korean soldiers were placed in Russian hospitals
As noted, the SBU managed to intercept a telephone conversation between a nurse from a hospital in the Moscow region and her husband, who is participating in hostilities in the Kharkiv direction.
The woman said that in just a few days, more than 200 wounded North Korean soldiers were brought to a hospital near Moscow.
The Russian also complained in the conversation that North Korean wounded are being held in better conditions than Russian soldiers. According to her, separate wards are set aside for them, and medical staff have limited communication due to the language barrier.
She added that doctors are not even allowed to speak English to North Korean soldiers.
The Security Service of Ukraine has already opened criminal proceedings regarding the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war against Ukraine.
