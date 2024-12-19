The DIU shared details of the service of North Korean soldiers in the Russian army in Kursk. Thus, the Russian occupiers throw their henchmen into battle without the necessary BC for grenade launchers.
Russia throws North Korean soldiers into meat assaults on Kursk region
In the area of Russkaya Konopelka in Kursk, North Korean units lack ammunition for RPGs.
On December 17-18, 2024, the aggressor state Russia continued to use North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.
In the Kursk region, the Russians issued another batch of North Korean army soldiers with body armor, helmets, and small arms of 5.45, 7.62, and 12.7 mm caliber.
At the front lines in the area of the villages of Russkaya Konopelka, Plekhovo, and Ulanok in the Kursk region, units of the North Korean army are complaining about a shortage of ammunition for hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.
Zelensky revealed shocking facts about North Korean soldiers in Kursk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about how the Russians are trying to hide information about the dead North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine
Zelenskyy said this at a press conference in Brussels.
He noted that Ukrainian special services are currently tracking 12,000 North Korean soldiers involved in the Russian war against Ukraine.
The head of state also added that there are photos and videos showing that the Russians are burning the faces of dead North Korean soldiers so that they cannot be recognized.
The same thing they did with their soldiers, they burned them completely. And those they didn't burn, they left on the ground to rot. And here they burn faces. We record all this, we see it.
