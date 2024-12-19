Russia throws North Korean soldiers into assaults without sufficient ammunition
Category
World
Publication date

Russia throws North Korean soldiers into assaults without sufficient ammunition

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
North Korean soldiers
Читати українською

The DIU shared details of the service of North Korean soldiers in the Russian army in Kursk. Thus, the Russian occupiers throw their henchmen into battle without the necessary BC for grenade launchers.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces are using North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine, deploying them into battle without the necessary ammunition, endangering their lives.
  • North Korean soldiers in Kursk are facing shortages of ammunition for hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, highlighting the grim reality of their involvement in the conflict.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals how Russia is attempting to conceal information about dead North Korean soldiers and mistreating them in the battlefield.
  • Pictures and videos depict the ruthless tactics employed by Russian soldiers, including burning the faces of dead North Korean soldiers to prevent identification.
  • The inadequate supply of ammunition and mistreatment of North Korean troops underscore the brutal nature of their participation in the war alongside Russian forces.

Russia throws North Korean soldiers into meat assaults on Kursk region

In the area of Russkaya Konopelka in Kursk, North Korean units lack ammunition for RPGs.

On December 17-18, 2024, the aggressor state Russia continued to use North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

In the Kursk region, the Russians issued another batch of North Korean army soldiers with body armor, helmets, and small arms of 5.45, 7.62, and 12.7 mm caliber.

Using a water tanker-type vehicle, North Korean attack aircraft were transported to positions to replace losses and continue active combat operations.

At the front lines in the area of the villages of Russkaya Konopelka, Plekhovo, and Ulanok in the Kursk region, units of the North Korean army are complaining about a shortage of ammunition for hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

Zelensky revealed shocking facts about North Korean soldiers in Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about how the Russians are trying to hide information about the dead North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy said this at a press conference in Brussels.

He noted that Ukrainian special services are currently tracking 12,000 North Korean soldiers involved in the Russian war against Ukraine.

As for the prisoners (North Korean fighters — ed.), there have been none so far. But we have photos and videos of killed North Korean soldiers. They find almost all of them with Russian passports, with documents of the Russian Federation. All this is recorded.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state also added that there are photos and videos showing that the Russians are burning the faces of dead North Korean soldiers so that they cannot be recognized.

The same thing they did with their soldiers, they burned them completely. And those they didn't burn, they left on the ground to rot. And here they burn faces. We record all this, we see it.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea may have lost several hundred soldiers during the fighting in Kursk
North Korea may have lost several hundred soldiers during the fighting in Kursk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Wounded North Korean soldiers begin to be placed in Moscow hospitals — video
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Wounded North Korean soldiers begin to be placed in Moscow hospitals — video
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
South Korean intelligence announced the losses of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna
South Korean intelligence announced the losses of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?