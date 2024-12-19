South Korean intelligence announced the losses of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

At least 100 North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia have been killed and about 1,000 more injured during intense fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
As stated by South Korean parliament member Lee Seong-gwon, the high losses of the North Korean military are due to a lack of experience in using drones and ignorance of the conditions of the open terrain where they were involved in combat.
Lee also noted that North Korea may be preparing for additional deployment of its troops in Russia.
According to the report, the losses of the North Korean military are significant, which is confirmed by official statements from representatives of the United States and Ukraine. Russia is actively using the North Korean military for its offensive operations in the Kursk region.
According to the United States and South Korea, more than 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to help Russia. In addition, Pyongyang has provided more than 10,000 containers of weapons, including artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, mechanized howitzers and rocket launchers.
Hundreds of wounded North Korean soldiers were placed in Russian hospitals
As noted, the SBU managed to intercept a telephone conversation between a nurse from a hospital in the Moscow region and her husband, who is participating in hostilities in the Kharkiv direction.
The woman said that in just a few days, more than 200 wounded North Korean soldiers were brought to a hospital near Moscow.
The Russian also complained in the conversation that the North Korean wounded are being held in better conditions than the Russian soldiers. According to her, they are given separate wards, and the medical staff has limited communication due to the language barrier.
She added that doctors are not even allowed to speak English to North Korean soldiers.
