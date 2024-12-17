Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector with over a thousand missiles in a year — Kyslytsia at the UN

During 2024, the Russian Federation carried out about 1,100 missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was announced by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Russia carried out the 12th massive strike on Ukraine's energy sector in a year
According to Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, the 12th massive attack on the country's energy system this year took place on December 13. Russia used both cruise and ballistic missiles for these attacks.
Serhiy Kyslytsia also reported that Russian troops continue to use ammunition with toxic chemicals. Since February 2023, 4.95 thousand such cases have been recorded, which led to the injuries of more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers.
What is Putin currently pursuing?
Foreign experts draw attention to the fact that Russia has been attacking Ukraine's energy sector since the first days of the war.
However, while previously enemy strikes were aimed at thermal and hydroelectric power plants, now the aggressor country is trying to strike at power distribution substations associated with nuclear power plants.
Thus, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to deprive Ukraine of its last large electricity production capacity.
Sean Burney, a nuclear expert at Greenpeace Ukraine, commented on the actions of the aggressor country. According to him, substations at nuclear power plants not only transfer energy generated by nuclear reactors to the power system, but also supply electricity back to the nuclear power plant, which is needed to cool the reactors and spent fuel.
