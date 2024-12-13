On the morning of Friday, December 13, the criminal army of the Russian Federation again massively attacked energy facilities in many regions of Ukraine with missiles and drones.

What is known about the new massive hostile missile and drone attack on the energy sector?

It is noted that in general, explosions occurred in Lviv and Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ternopil region, Khmelnytsky region, Prykarpattia region, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Odessa, Vinnytsia region, Poltava region, and Ternopil region.

In particular, the enemy used Tu-95MS bombers, Calibers from the Black Sea, as well as ballistics.

Tu-95MS have launched, missiles entered from northern Ukraine and are maneuvering through the regions.

The enemy also launched Kalibr missiles, and groups of cruise missiles came in from the south.

Launches of "Daggers" from MiG-31K were recorded.

Monitoring channels reported active ballistic missile launches from Crimea.

The Russian army massively attacked Ukraine with missiles

As of 9:30-9:50 a.m., enemy missiles continued to move in the territory of the Khmelnytskyi region, heading towards the city of Dunaivka.

The movement of enemy missiles was also recorded in the southwest of Vinnytsia region.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine?

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, a Russian drone strike on a five-story residential building was recorded in the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

As reported by the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Regional Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, Russian invaders attacked the Chernihiv Oblast with strike drones, as a result of which residential buildings, a gymnasium, and a farm were damaged, and 11 cows died.

According to representatives of the Ternopil OVA, as a result of the massive enemy attack, more than half of the region's residents were left without electricity.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv.

In some areas of Odessa, power went out and water supply was cut off.

Ukrenergo reported an increase in power outages amid a massive enemy attack.

In particular, Ukrenergo ordered to disconnect three out of six consumer queues due to the Russian missile attack.