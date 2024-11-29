According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region and the head of the Odesa OVA Oleg Kiper, during the night of November 29, the criminal army of the Russian Federation massively attacked the region with drones, causing fires, destruction and injuries to local residents.
Points of attention
- The criminal army of the Russian Federation conducted a massive drone attack on Odeshchyna, causing fires, destruction, and injuries to local residents, with 7 people reported injured.
- The attack targeted private houses, farm buildings, cars, residential buildings, and other objects in Odesa district, leading to a significant amount of damage.
- Air defenses in various regions of Ukraine successfully shot down a large number of enemy drones, preventing further destruction and casualties.
- According to reports, 41 UAVs were lost in location, possibly due to the active anti-aircraft defense measures, while one UAV returned to Russia.
- The Air Force representatives confirmed that infrastructure, vehicles, private and apartment buildings were damaged in multiple regions of Ukraine due to the Russian drone attack, resulting in casualties and injuries.
What is known about the consequences of the massive drone attack by the Russian occupiers on Odesa
The head of Odesa OVA added that four people were hospitalized with injuries.
13 residential and country houses, garages, railway infrastructure, outbuildings, a gas pipe and a car were damaged in three settlements of Odesa district.
The Russians also targeted the port and transport infrastructure of the region.
What is known about the consequences of the massive night attack by drones of the Russian army in Ukraine
According to the Air Force representatives, from 18:30 on November 28, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 132 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from several directions — Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 09:00, air defense shot down 88 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Odesa regions.
41 UAVs — lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, and one UAV returned to Russia.
At the same time, the Air Force noted that as a result of the Russian drone attack in several regions of Ukraine, infrastructure, cars, private and apartment buildings were damaged, and there were victims.
More on the topic
