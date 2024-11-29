According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region and the head of the Odesa OVA Oleg Kiper, during the night of November 29, the criminal army of the Russian Federation massively attacked the region with drones, causing fires, destruction and injuries to local residents.

What is known about the consequences of the massive drone attack by the Russian occupiers on Odesa

In Odesa district, private houses, farm buildings and cars were damaged. 7 civilians suffered injuries and an acute reaction to stress, the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region reported. Share

The head of Odesa OVA added that four people were hospitalized with injuries.

As a result of the shelling, seven people were injured. Four victims have been treated, among them one woman is in serious condition, the others are in moderate condition. The three injured were treated on the spot, Kiper said. Share

13 residential and country houses, garages, railway infrastructure, outbuildings, a gas pipe and a car were damaged in three settlements of Odesa district.

The Russians also targeted the port and transport infrastructure of the region.

What is known about the consequences of the massive night attack by drones of the Russian army in Ukraine

According to the Air Force representatives, from 18:30 on November 28, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 132 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from several directions — Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00, air defense shot down 88 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Odesa regions.

41 UAVs — lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, and one UAV returned to Russia.

At the same time, the Air Force noted that as a result of the Russian drone attack in several regions of Ukraine, infrastructure, cars, private and apartment buildings were damaged, and there were victims.