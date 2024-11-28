The Russian Federation attacked several regions of Ukraine with Kalibr rockets with cluster shells

The occupiers of the Russian Federation used Kalibr missiles with cluster shells during a massive attack on Ukraine on November 28. The attack was aimed specifically at the energy infrastructure.
- The Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine using Caliber missiles with cluster shells.
- The large-scale attack targeted the country's energy infrastructure, resulting in recorded strikes on civilian infrastructure.
- The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi actively reacts to the situation and calls for the improvement of air defense systems to protect the country.
- Air defense forces completely or partially shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine, military sources confirm.
Zelensky reacted to the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine
The President of Ukraine reported that the necessary forces were deployed in all regions. Invincibility points are also deployed.
Air defense forces shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of November 28, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined missile-drone attack on the energy sector of Ukraine. According to the military, on the evening of November 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack drones.
In total, 188 air attack devices were detected by the Air Force's radio engineering troops:
3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region. — the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region;
57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd region. — the Russian Federation;
28 Kalibr cruise missiles, launch area of the Black Sea;
3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea water area;
97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions of the Russian Federation.
As of 10:30 a.m., the downing of 76 Kh-101/"Caliber" cruise missiles has been confirmed; 3 guided air missiles Kh-59/69; 35 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type (62 enemy drones) were lost in location.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
