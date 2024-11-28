The Russian Federation attacked several regions of Ukraine with Kalibr rockets with cluster shells

The occupiers of the Russian Federation used Kalibr missiles with cluster shells during a massive attack on Ukraine on November 28. The attack was aimed specifically at the energy infrastructure.

The target is our energy sector. In total, about 100 attack drones, more than 90 missiles of various types. In several regions, "caliber" strikes with cluster munitions were recorded, specifically on civilian infrastructure. These cluster parts make it much more difficult for our rescuers and energy workers to eliminate the consequences of the impact, and this is a very vile escalation of Russian terrorist tactics. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine reported that the necessary forces were deployed in all regions. Invincibility points are also deployed.

Each such attack proves that air defense systems are needed now in Ukraine, where they save lives, and not in storage bases. This is especially important in the winter, when we have to protect our infrastructure from targeted Russian strikes. We are constantly working with partners to have more power for defense, and timely delivery now and full implementation of agreements, in particular regarding air defense, is what is most needed, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said. Share

On the night of November 28, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined missile-drone attack on the energy sector of Ukraine. According to the military, on the evening of November 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack drones.

In total, 188 air attack devices were detected by the Air Force's radio engineering troops:

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region. — the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region;

57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd region. — the Russian Federation;

28 Kalibr cruise missiles, launch area of the Black Sea;

3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea water area;

97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions of the Russian Federation.

As of 10:30 a.m., the downing of 76 Kh-101/"Caliber" cruise missiles has been confirmed; 3 guided air missiles Kh-59/69; 35 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type (62 enemy drones) were lost in location.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.