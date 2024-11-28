Air defense forces shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 28, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined missile-drone attack on the energy sector of Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 76 cruise missiles, 3 guided air missiles and 35 unmanned aerial vehicles out of 188 air targets.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the evening of November 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack drones.

In total, 188 air attack devices were detected by the Air Force's radio engineering troops:

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region. — the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv Region;

57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd region. — the Russian Federation;

28 Kalibr cruise missiles, launch area of the Black Sea;

3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea water area;

97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions of the Russian Federation.

As of 10:30 a.m., the downing of 76 Kh-101/"Caliber" cruise missiles has been confirmed; 3 guided air missiles Kh-59/69; 35 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type (62 enemy drones) were lost in location.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation carried out the 11th attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine this year

On November 28, Russia carried out the 11th mass attack this year on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Power engineers are working to provide backup power schemes where possible. They have already begun restoration work where the security situation allows, the Ministry of Energy reported. Share

The following is currently known about the consequences of the attack: