Air defense forces shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 28, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined missile-drone attack on the energy sector of Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 76 cruise missiles, 3 guided air missiles and 35 unmanned aerial vehicles out of 188 air targets.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.
- Russia's massive combined missile-drone attack caused damage and losses in energy, infrastructure and residential facilities in various regions of Ukraine.
- Russia has already carried out 11 attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine this year, which endangers the safety of citizens and the national security of the country.
- As a result of the attack, more than 1 million residents of various regions were left without electricity, and infrastructure and residential facilities were also damaged.
- Energy and rescue services are actively working to restore electricity supply and eliminate the consequences of the attack to ensure the safety and living conditions of citizens.
The Air Force disclosed the details of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the evening of November 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack drones.
In total, 188 air attack devices were detected by the Air Force's radio engineering troops:
3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region. — the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv Region;
57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd region. — the Russian Federation;
28 Kalibr cruise missiles, launch area of the Black Sea;
3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea water area;
97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions of the Russian Federation.
As of 10:30 a.m., the downing of 76 Kh-101/"Caliber" cruise missiles has been confirmed; 3 guided air missiles Kh-59/69; 35 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type (62 enemy drones) were lost in location.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Federation carried out the 11th attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine this year
On November 28, Russia carried out the 11th mass attack this year on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine.
The following is currently known about the consequences of the attack:
Kyiv. As a result of falling debris, damage was recorded in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts. In the Darnytskyi district, windows, doors, gates and a car were damaged by the blast wave on the territory of a private enterprise.
Volyn region. Objects of critical infrastructure and private houses came under fire. As a result, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. 215,000 residents of the region remain without electricity. In Lutsk, several "arrivals" were recorded, which led to interruptions with electricity, water supply and operation of electric transport.
Mykolayiv region. Emergency power outages have been introduced, the movement of electric vehicles is limited.
Odesa region. One person was injured, six private houses were damaged, several fires were recorded.
Zhytomyr region. Part of the region remained without light.
Kharkiv. In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise came under attack. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
Sumy region. In Shostkinsky district, high-rise residential buildings, a hospital and a school were damaged.
Lviv region. Russian missiles damaged energy infrastructure facilities. 523 thousand subscribers remain without electricity.
Rivne region. More than 600 settlements were cut off, which disrupted the water supply. 280,000 residents remain without electricity.
Vinnytsia region. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged, a car was on fire, and one woman was injured.
Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces shot down three missiles. Shepetivskyi and Khmelnytskyi districts are partially de-energized.
Kirovohrad region. Russia attacked with missiles and drones. Fires are extinguished at the sites of explosions.
Ivano-Frankivsk region. Strikes have been made on critical infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-