In Odesa region, 3 people were injured and fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack

In the Odesa region, 3 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack. Private houses, a gas pipeline were also damaged, and fires broke out.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation's missile attack on the Odesa region injured three people and caused fires and damage to private houses and commercial buildings.
- As a result of the attacks on other regions of Ukraine, there was also a lot of damage and problems with electricity and water supply for thousands of residents.
- In various regions of the country, downed missiles, fires caused by explosions and damage to infrastructure facilities were recorded.
- The prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war in the Odesa region.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region
According to the head of the Odesa OVA Oleg Kiper, according to the head of the region, dry grass caught fire in the region due to the fall of fragments of one of the rockets. Eliminated by self-extinguishment.
A fire broke out in a garage in Odesa itself, and rescuers are currently working to eliminate the consequences.
Subsequently, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that 3 local residents were injured as a result of the attack, including a 16-year-old boy. All victims received minor injuries.
At least 18 private houses, a gas pipeline, farm buildings and cars were damaged in Odesa district.
Also, in one of the districts of Odesa, a garage was damaged, and a fire broke out.
Under the procedural leadership of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What is known about the consequences of the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Kyiv. As a result of falling debris, damage was recorded in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts. Windows, doors, gates and a car were damaged by the explosive wave in Darnytskyi district on the territory of a private enterprise.
Volyn region. Objects of critical infrastructure and private houses came under fire. As a result, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. 215,000 residents of the region remain without electricity. In Lutsk, several "arrivals" were recorded, which led to interruptions with electricity, water supply and operation of electric transport.
Mykolayiv region. Emergency power outages have been introduced, the movement of electric vehicles is limited.
Zhytomyr region. Part of the region remained without light.
Kharkiv. In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise came under attack. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
Sumy region. In Shostkinsky district, high-rise residential buildings, a hospital and a school were damaged.
Lviv region. Russian missiles damaged energy infrastructure facilities. 523 thousand subscribers remain without electricity.
Rivne region. More than 600 settlements were cut off, which disrupted the water supply. 280,000 residents remain without electricity.
Vinnytsia region. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged, a car was on fire, and one woman was injured.
Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces shot down three missiles. Shepetivskyi and Khmelnytskyi districts are partially de-energized.
Kirovohrad region. Russia attacked with missiles and drones. Fires are extinguished at the sites of explosions.
Ivano-Frankivsk region. Strikes have been made on critical infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced.
