In Odesa region, 3 people were injured and fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack

In the Odesa region, 3 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack. Private houses, a gas pipeline were also damaged, and fires broke out.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region

According to the head of the Odesa OVA Oleg Kiper, according to the head of the region, dry grass caught fire in the region due to the fall of fragments of one of the rockets. Eliminated by self-extinguishment.

A fire broke out in a garage in Odesa itself, and rescuers are currently working to eliminate the consequences.

Photo — t.me/odeskaODA

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that 3 local residents were injured as a result of the attack, including a 16-year-old boy. All victims received minor injuries.

At least 18 private houses, a gas pipeline, farm buildings and cars were damaged in Odesa district.

Also, in one of the districts of Odesa, a garage was damaged, and a fire broke out.

Under the procedural leadership of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

