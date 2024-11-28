The Russian Federation carried out the 11th attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine this year

On November 28, Russia carried out the 11th mass attack this year on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation carried out 11 attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in 2021, using missiles and drones.
- As a result of attacks across the country, damage to facilities and power outages for hundreds of thousands of residents have been recorded.
- Power engineers are working to restore and provide backup power schemes in damaged areas.
- Several regions of Ukraine suffered serious consequences from large-scale attacks, which endangers the energy stability of the country.
- Air defense forces defended and successfully shot down some of the missiles, but damage has already been done to critical infrastructure in many areas.
Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles
What is known about the consequences of the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
On the night of November 28, a massive attack by Russia continued in Ukraine, during which drones and Kh-101 missiles fired from Tu-95MS were used.
Kyiv
As a result of falling debris, damage was recorded in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts. Windows, doors, gates and a car were damaged by the explosive wave in Darnytskyi district on the territory of a private enterprise.
Volyn region
Objects of critical infrastructure and private houses came under fire. As a result, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. 215,000 residents of the region remain without electricity. In Lutsk, several "arrivals" were recorded, which led to interruptions with electricity, water supply and operation of electric transport.
Odesa region
One person was injured, six private houses were damaged, several fires were recorded.
Mykolayiv region
Emergency power outages have been introduced, the movement of electric vehicles is restricted.
Zhytomyr region
Part of the region remained without light.
Kharkiv
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise came under attack. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
Sumy region
In Shostkinsky district, high-rise residential buildings, a hospital and a school were damaged.
Lviv region
Russian missiles damaged energy infrastructure facilities. 523 thousand subscribers remain without electricity.
Rivne region
More than 600 settlements were cut off, which disrupted the water supply. 280,000 residents remain without electricity.
Vinnytsia region
As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged, a car was on fire, and one woman was injured.
Khmelnytskyi region
Air defense forces shot down three missiles. Shepetivskyi and Khmelnytskyi districts are partially de-energized.
Kirovohrad region
Russia attacked with missiles and drones. Fires are extinguished at the sites of explosions.
Ivano-Frankivsk region
Strikes have been made on critical infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced.
