The Russian Federation carried out the 11th attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine this year

On November 28, Russia carried out the 11th mass attack this year on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles

Power engineers are working to provide backup power schemes where possible. They have already begun restoration work where the security situation allows, the Ministry of Energy reported. Share

What is known about the consequences of the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of November 28, a massive attack by Russia continued in Ukraine, during which drones and Kh-101 missiles fired from Tu-95MS were used.

Kyiv

As a result of falling debris, damage was recorded in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts. Windows, doors, gates and a car were damaged by the explosive wave in Darnytskyi district on the territory of a private enterprise.

Volyn region

Objects of critical infrastructure and private houses came under fire. As a result, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. 215,000 residents of the region remain without electricity. In Lutsk, several "arrivals" were recorded, which led to interruptions with electricity, water supply and operation of electric transport.

Odesa region

One person was injured, six private houses were damaged, several fires were recorded.

Mykolayiv region

Emergency power outages have been introduced, the movement of electric vehicles is restricted.

Zhytomyr region

Part of the region remained without light.

Kharkiv

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise came under attack. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

Sumy region

In Shostkinsky district, high-rise residential buildings, a hospital and a school were damaged.

Lviv region

Russian missiles damaged energy infrastructure facilities. 523 thousand subscribers remain without electricity.

Rivne region

More than 600 settlements were cut off, which disrupted the water supply. 280,000 residents remain without electricity.

Vinnytsia region

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged, a car was on fire, and one woman was injured.

Khmelnytskyi region

Air defense forces shot down three missiles. Shepetivskyi and Khmelnytskyi districts are partially de-energized.

Kirovohrad region

Russia attacked with missiles and drones. Fires are extinguished at the sites of explosions.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

Strikes have been made on critical infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced.