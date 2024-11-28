Russia's attack on Ukraine — houses are damaged in Kyiv and Vinnytsia, and a woman is injured

On November 28, Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles. In Vinnytsia, houses were damaged, a woman was injured, in Kyiv, fragments of rockets fell in two districts.
Points of attention
- As a result of the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, a woman was injured in Vinnytsia region, and damage to residential and commercial buildings was also recorded.
- In Kyiv, fragments of rockets fell into the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, cars and buildings were damaged.
- Residents are urged to stay in shelters until the enemy attack is over.
- In Mykolaiv, the movement of trolleybuses and trams has been stopped due to an emergency power outage, and schools are also closed.
- The city authorities are taking measures to organize additional transport and ensure the safety of residents in the conflict zone.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As Vinnytsia OVA reports, in Vinnytsia, as a result of a Russian missile attack, a woman was injured, residential buildings were damaged, an outbuilding was destroyed, and a private car caught fire.
Currently, the enemy attack and the combat work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue, so residents are urged to stay in shelters until the break-up.
In Kyiv, fragments of downed Russian missiles fell in the Dnipro district — on open territory, in Darnytskyi — according to preliminary data, on the territory of the enterprise.
Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that the fragments of the rocket fell on the territory of a private enterprise. There were no casualties, but windows and doors of the premises, a truck, and a gate to the territory were damaged.
Transport and schools are closed in Mykolaiv due to an emergency power outage
As the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, announced, due to the introduction of emergency power cuts, trolleybuses and trams will not run in Mykolaiv.
Trolleybuses with autonomous operation of up to 20 kilometers of PTS will run on city routes until the batteries are discharged (from Namiv and Severny districts to Pushkinsky Ring).
Sienkovych added that KP "Mykolaivpastrans" released an additional number of buses #91 to extend the route.
He also stated that educational institutions in Mykolaiv are closed today.
