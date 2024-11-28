Russia's attack on Ukraine — houses are damaged in Kyiv and Vinnytsia, and a woman is injured

On November 28, Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles. In Vinnytsia, houses were damaged, a woman was injured, in Kyiv, fragments of rockets fell in two districts.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As Vinnytsia OVA reports, in Vinnytsia, as a result of a Russian missile attack, a woman was injured, residential buildings were damaged, an outbuilding was destroyed, and a private car caught fire.

Currently, the enemy attack and the combat work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue, so residents are urged to stay in shelters until the break-up.

In Kyiv, fragments of downed Russian missiles fell in the Dnipro district — on open territory, in Darnytskyi — according to preliminary data, on the territory of the enterprise.

As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, falling debris was recorded in the capital's Darnytsia district. First, on the territory of the enterprise. Several outbuildings and a truck were slightly damaged. No fire.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that the fragments of the rocket fell on the territory of a private enterprise. There were no casualties, but windows and doors of the premises, a truck, and a gate to the territory were damaged.

Transport and schools are closed in Mykolaiv due to an emergency power outage

As the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, announced, due to the introduction of emergency power cuts, trolleybuses and trams will not run in Mykolaiv.

Trolleybuses with autonomous operation of up to 20 kilometers of PTS will run on city routes until the batteries are discharged (from Namiv and Severny districts to Pushkinsky Ring).

Sienkovych added that KP "Mykolaivpastrans" released an additional number of buses #91 to extend the route.

Buses will run to the Namiv microdistrict to the "Riviera" residential complex and back to Balabanivka. Applications for tracking transport are also not working, the mayor said.

He also stated that educational institutions in Mykolaiv are closed today.