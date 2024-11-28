The Russian Federation is massively attacking Ukraine's energy sector with missiles — what is known

On November 28, Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in a number of cities, and it is also known about hits.
Points of attention
- Ukraine suffered from a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, a number of cities were subjected to shelling and explosions.
- Russian aggression led to emergency power cuts in all regions of Ukraine by decision of the Minister of Energy.
- Ukraine's energy infrastructure is again under threat from enemy interference, as a result of which the necessary emergency services are operating.
- The cities of Shostka, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and others became the targets of rocket attacks, which led to an aggravation of the socio-political situation.
- The situation regarding missile attacks and their consequences is being clarified, all citizens are urged to follow safety rules and follow updates from the authorities.
What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine
The Sumy OVA reported that on November 28, the Russians launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Shostky community.
The sounds of explosions were also heard in Rivne and Lutsk.
Explosions rang out in Kharkiv as well. The mayor of the city Igor Terekhov informed about the caesarean section.
Around 8 a.m., explosions also rang out in Kyiv, Kyiv authorities reported the work of air defense. Explosions are also heard in Mykolaiv.
As a result of the Russian missile strike, debris was recorded falling in the Dnipro district of the capital — according to preliminary data, on open territory.
Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine
As the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko reported, emergency power outages were urgently introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to a massive Russian missile and drone attack.
According to Galushchenko, information about the consequences of the attack will be clarified as soon as the security situation allows.
