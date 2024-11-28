The Russian Federation is massively attacking Ukraine's energy sector with missiles — what is known
Source:  online.ua

On November 28, Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in a number of cities, and it is also known about hits.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine suffered from a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, a number of cities were subjected to shelling and explosions.
  • Russian aggression led to emergency power cuts in all regions of Ukraine by decision of the Minister of Energy.
  • Ukraine's energy infrastructure is again under threat from enemy interference, as a result of which the necessary emergency services are operating.
  • The cities of Shostka, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and others became the targets of rocket attacks, which led to an aggravation of the socio-political situation.
  • The situation regarding missile attacks and their consequences is being clarified, all citizens are urged to follow safety rules and follow updates from the authorities.

What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine

The Sumy OVA reported that on November 28, the Russians launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Shostky community.

All necessary services are available on site. The consequences of an enemy attack are clarified. Follow the safety rules, do not ignore the air warning signals, - added in OVA.

The sounds of explosions were also heard in Rivne and Lutsk.

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv as well. The mayor of the city Igor Terekhov informed about the caesarean section.

Previously, the attack was carried out by a rocket, one of the largest districts of Kharkiv was under fire. The enemy continues to shell Kharkiv with missiles. If possible, be in safe places, - said Terekhov.

Around 8 a.m., explosions also rang out in Kyiv, Kyiv authorities reported the work of air defense. Explosions are also heard in Mykolaiv.

As a result of the Russian missile strike, debris was recorded falling in the Dnipro district of the capital — according to preliminary data, on open territory.

There was no information about casualties or damage. The data of the operative summation are being clarified, - said the head of the KMVA.

Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine

As the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko reported, emergency power outages were urgently introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to a massive Russian missile and drone attack.

Again, energy is under a massive attack from the enemy. Attacks on energy facilities are taking place all over Ukraine. The operator of the transmission system of NEC "Ukrenergo" urgently introduced emergency power cuts.

According to Galushchenko, information about the consequences of the attack will be clarified as soon as the security situation allows.

