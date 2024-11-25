Russian missile attack on Odesa — more than 10 townspeople were injured

Russian terrorists targeted the center of Odessa for the second Monday in a row. On November 25, the city suffered significant destruction in the historical center, 11 people were injured.

Around 1:00 p.m., it became known that 6 people were injured by the Russian missile attack.

One woman is in a serious condition, the other injured are in a medium condition in medical facilities. Doctors provide all necessary assistance.

As a result of the rocket attack, civil infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings, cars, dentistry, a beauty salon, shops, flower shops, people's cars. Also, two educational institutions — a school and a sports hall of the university — were damaged. There are broken windows and doors. Fortunately, teachers and students were in shelters at the time of the impact.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene of the attack. Utility workers are cleaning up the destruction, taking away the debris. The operational headquarters has been deployed. All necessary assistance is provided. Also, on the spot, the data of the victims are processed and the documentation for the compensation of damages is filled out.

Later, Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, clarified the number of victims, which has increased rapidly.

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased to 11 people. Two people were treated on the spot. 8 wounded remain in hospital treatment: one woman is in serious condition, the rest is in medium condition. Also, one victim continues treatment on an outpatient basis.

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the Russian army struck the center of Odesa in the morning of November 25. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.

Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa. There are victims.

In addition, as a result of the Russian missile attack, the civil infrastructure of Odesa, in particular residential buildings, was damaged.