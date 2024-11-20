The strike of the Russian Federation on Odesa — the number of dead has increased to 11 people

On November 18, the Russian army hit Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The number of dead has increased to 11 people.

In Odesa, the number of dead has increased to 11 people

As the mayor of the city Gennadiy Trukhanov reported, a man died in the city hospital.

The doctors desperately fought for his life, but the injuries were very severe, - noted the mayor of the city. Share

Russia's missile attack on Odessa - what is known

On November 18, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa, targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

At first it was known about 8 dead, another 18 were injured. Reports of an explosion in the city appeared almost immediately after the attack. The Air Force of Ukraine warned about the threat of using ballistic missiles in the direction of Odessa.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy, stressing that the strikes on Odesa are yet another confirmation of Russia's desire to continue the war, despite numerous casualties among the civilian population.

Currently, it is known about 55 injured townspeople, two people remain in an extremely serious condition.

Power supply was restored in 6 districts of the region, partially absent in Odesa district. Centralized water and heat supply was restored in Odesa. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are equipped with generators.