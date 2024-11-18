The Russian missile attack on Odesa — the number of dead and injured has increased

In Odesa, the number of wounded and victims as a result of the Russian attack on November 18 continues to grow. Currently, 39 people are known to have been injured and 10 more have died.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that 39 people were injured, including 4 children aged 7, 10 and two 11 years old. Children in a state of medium severity are hospitalized.

Also, according to the head of the OVA, 30 adults are in hospitals, three of them are in extremely serious condition.

According to law enforcement officers, 4 children and 14 law enforcement officers are among the 39 injured.

As for the dead, they died as a result of a Russian missile attack on the center of Odessa 10 people — among them are doctors, policemen, ordinary civilians.

At this time, we know about 10 dead — 7 policemen (investigators and an employee of the police convoy service), a medic and 2 local residents, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

So far, it is already known about 43 victims as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, 4 of them are children.

In the middle of the day, the Russians hit a residential area of Odessa with an Iskander ballistic missile. The impact damaged a dormitory, a high-rise building, an administrative building, and cars.

Russian missile attack on Odesa — what is known

On November 18, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa, targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

At first it was known about 8 dead, another 18 were injured. Reports of an explosion in the city appeared almost immediately after the attack. The Air Force of Ukraine warned about the threat of using ballistic missiles in the direction of Odessa.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy, stressing that the strikes on Odesa are yet another confirmation of Russia's desire to continue the war, despite numerous casualties among the civilian population.